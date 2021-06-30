In February, we highlighted proposed Senate Bill 582: The Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act. This month, we bring you an exciting update on this bill: It passed!
The following is from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality: On Friday, June 25, the Oregon Legislature passed the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act (Senate Bill 582) following a nearly three-year effort to improve recycling programs across the state.
The Recycling Modernization Act will overhaul Oregon’s outdated recycling system by building on local community programs and leveraging the resources of packaging producers in order to create an innovative system that works for everyone in Oregon.
The Recycling Modernization Act is a redesign of Oregon’s system for handling discarded materials that assures everyone takes part in reducing the amount of materials thrown away, and that recycling programs are successful at creating environmental and social benefits. The new legislation creates a “shared responsibility” recycling system where producers of packaging, paper products and food service ware will fund necessary upgrades and perform specific functions to make Oregon’s recycling programs convenient, accessible, and reliable.
The legislation received strong support from local governments, the recycling industry and environmental advocacy groups throughout the 2021 legislative session. Many Oregon-based businesses also supported the changes — businesses like New Seasons Market, Bob’s Red Mill and Rogue Creamery.
Following several years of economic challenges, uncertainty about where our recyclables go and increasing local costs, Oregon’s recycling system was in crisis. In 2018, Oregon DEQ convened a group of recycling system stakeholders — including local governments, recycling industry businesses and other experts — to study these issues and propose a solution.
In the new system, producers will join in a producer responsibility organization that will fund improvements to the system and ensure the recyclables that are collected go to responsible end markets. A new uniform statewide collection list will allow individuals and businesses to recycle the same items across the state, at home and at work. Recycling services will be expanded under the direction of local governments, especially for rural communities and people living in apartments, with support from producer funding.
The same private collection companies will continue to provide recycling services in local communities. Processing of recyclable materials will be done in facilities that meet new performance standards, including for material quality, reporting, and paying living wages to facility workers. DEQ is working on an implementation plan and details will be shared when they are available. More information about the Recycling Modernization Act can be found online.
If you would like to learn more about sustainability practices in the Basin, become a member of Sustainable Klamath, or volunteer, please visit SustainableKlamath.org.
— Alissa Oliverson is chair of Sustainable Klamath’s Solid Waste Action Committee.