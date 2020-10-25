Move over, American Idol. The 2020 general election is sure to be the most voted-on decision in this nation’s history.
And thankfully, in Oregon, it couldn’t be easier to take part.
Ballots are mailed to your door. Prepaid postage allows you to put it right back in your PO Box after it’s filled out and signed. Drop boxes spread across the county allow you to hold off on returning your ballot until the day the polls close, if you so choose.
As I read stories and see photographs from other states, where voters are standing for hours and hours in long lines, I’m thankful for the ease of vote-by-mail.
I didn’t always feel that way. Before I moved to Oregon I lived in Montana, where on Election Day all city precincts were housed at a centralized event center. In elections big and small, the gymnasium filled with the buzz of our messy democracy. It was exciting and damn fun to vote. A community-wide get-together.
Still, there were drawbacks. There were rarely lines, but each person was hustled into claustrophobic plastic booths to do the deed. By the time you worked your way down the ballot, you forgot which one of those judge candidates you meant to support, or which way you wanted to vote on a certain measure. And now there was someone waiting to take your spot. So you either scribbled something or left it blank and headed on out the door.
I’ve come around to the Oregon Way: A ballot delivered to your home, voter’s guide spread across the kitchen table, enough time to do your own research with your local newspaper and the internet. It works, and Oregon’s high voting rate proves it.
Yet it seems important to remind Oregonians that, while the voting may seem normal to us this year, the presidential election is likely to play out differently than years past. One reason is the sheer amount of ballots being returned nationwide — record numbers still weeks before Election Day. In Klamath County alone we have registered 10,000 new voters since 2016 and early returns are up more than 25 percent.
And while more voters can cause growing pains, it’s how those new voices are being tallied that may cause changes to Election Day this year. Millions more Americans are expected to vote by mail this election — partly because it’s catching on nationwide as a way to increase participation, and partly because of COVID-19 concerns. Some states are handling that change for the first time, and some of those same states have laws that forbid ballots from being opened until polls close on election night. That means it may take longer than usual to compile the results.
We’re accustomed to tuning in to election night newscasts for exciting, televised math followed by “The Call.” That’s when the Associated Press or a specific TV network determines one candidate will secure the electoral votes necessary to win the White House. It’s followed by a quick concession speech and a long victory speech and the next morning a big, bold headline is splashed across the front page announcing the winner.
This year, however, that course of events seems unlikely.
If there is an overwhelming victory by either President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden, then all may proceed as normal. But anything closer and we may have to be patient. It seems possible that we will not know who won the presidency on Election Night, and it could take many days or even weeks to have a clear result. That doesn’t mean the system is broken, it means that it’s working. But with more votes arriving in a new way, it’s will just going to take more time to tally them all.
I’ve found the hardest thing about voting in Oregon is sending that ballot back and then having to sit on your hands all Election Day. Patience is required. And this election, that virtue will have to last longer than usual.
Excitement is the watchword on the big day, but patience will be the watchword in the days and weeks after.
— Tim Trainor is editor of The Herald and News.