Nearly two years into this endless pandemic, many of us are being set down for another quarantine — whether by personal choice, employer edict or because of your own medical requirements.
With omicron raging, our exhausted health systems are once again being tested. And even if you’ve followed all the advice by getting vaxxed and boosted, if you test positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you’re liable to get sent to the penalty box for a five-day major, per CDC guidelines.
Everyone is exhausted by it all by now. And we’re sick of the we’re-all-in-this together lectures and corny pep talks, so there’s no need to go that direction.
But we’ve all learned a few survival skills since 2020 that might be helpful to get through another month of tightened social circle. My partner has been on the front lines of the health care fight through all of this, so I think we’ve become more experts than most — about how to survive a slimmed down social calendar and find ways to pass the time. Here’s a few ideas for time wasters to get us over what, hopefully, is a last hump.
Television
Many folks have disappeared into their televisions during the pandemic, which has its own health concerns. I can’t recommend becoming one with your couch over the course of 100 hours of a 12-season Netflix show, but there are some little jewels out there that can bring you some comfort and fun.
The best balm I’ve found is ”Joe Pera Talks With You” on Adult Swim, which can be streamed on adultswim.com. The 10-20 minute episodes are filled with slow action and Midwestern sweetness — light on plot but heavy on heart, goofy jokes and simple kindness. Joe Pera is a high school choir teacher who grows beans, is dear friends with his grandma, and loves new ham. The first season (made pre-pandemic) is the best, but there are sincere moments throughout the series, which just finished its third season. Hang with Joe as he navigates life, from grocery shopping to building a chair. It’ll calm you down and cheer you up.
Another balm, for a completely opposite reason, has been ”How to With John Wilson,” an absolutely diabolical documentary-style show on HBO and its streaming sites. You can watch the first episode for free, if you’re not a subscriber. The found footage aesthetic is mixed with weird and heartfelt digressions into scaffolding, furniture covers and the Mandela Effect. With John’s guidance, you can learn how to make small talk, remember your dreams and get rid of your batteries. The best part: It’ll make you extremely happy you live far, far away from New York City.
Books
There have been two competing theories about what kind of books to tuck into during the pandemic: easy, breezy beach reads or epic 12-book fantasies that can take you far from the same four walls you’ve been staring at for too long.
Here are some ideas if you aren’t up for either of those: Try Fourth of July Creek by Smith Henderson, a fellow Oregonian. The 2014 book, set in Idaho during a time of political upheaval and extremism, may sound a little too on-the-nose for 2022. But there’s a nuanced discussion here of personal freedom, government overreach, religious and political fanaticism and failed state programs. It’ll get you thinking.
As a relatively new Klamath resident, I’ve read a lot of natural histories of the area over the last year. ”The Klamath Knot,” penned in 1983 by David Rains Wallace, is perhaps the most famous conservation text about the region. It remains an interesting re-read all these years later. A lot of the issues we’re facing today were just rearing their angry heads during the time of this publication. And some of Wallace’s more experimental claims — the fusing of mythology and evolution, for instance — can help readers shake up their preconceived notions.
I know many of us have struggled to keep our focus, so a little poetry can provide just the right pop of inspiration and hope. Try out Alden Nowlan, a Canadian poet who I discovered during the pandemic. Nowlan wrote funny, sharp and accessible poems from his home in Nova Scotia where he never finished school, worked as a ditch digger and a pulp cutter and a newspaperman. Head on down to the library and request one of his collections — I’ll promise you at least one of his works will set your heart a-pumping.
Music
Some times, zoning out with some tunes is the best way to spend the day.
My pandemic MVP has been www.radiooooo.com (yep, 5 Os!), a wonderful, ad-free streaming site that markets itself a musical time machine. Choose your era — from modern day all the way back to the 1900s gramophone — and hear music from all over the world. It’s a wonderful smorgasbord of tunes that can provide the perfect background for studying, cooking meals or rocking out. You can listen to music that was played on the Titanic’s ill-fated voyage, hear what folks were listening to in East Germany in the 1970s or in Mali in the 1950s. If you can’t get on a plane for a little while, this will help scratch the same itch.
Jigsaw puzzles and word games
Two very easy ideas: Buy the hardest jigsaw puzzle you can find, pour it on to your most-used table, and watch the hours just drain away.
If that’s too much, try the hit game of the moment. Wordle is so hot right now. It’s an egregiously simple guessing game that is addicting, but also self-limiting as you only get to play once per day. Join the masses and join in.
