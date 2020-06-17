On Sunday, May 31, the City of Klamath Falls experienced an interesting night, one that would be considered a rarity in our community. The next morning I shared some of my thoughts on Facebook expressing a number of items. I wrote about the 1st and 2nd Amendments, the importance of restraint, holding ourselves to a higher standard, and a new leadership role for Klamath Falls to name a few.
I also warned how Klamath Falls would be tested in the days to come and the importance of staying true to our community. Well we are now being tested. This test is coming from the national media and how they are portraying our great community.
On June 6th, NBCnews.com published a story on the events taking place in downtown Klamath Falls on the night of Sunday, May 31. For the most part, they focused on how a small community in rural Oregon was fooled by social media posts and how this uneducated community overreacted. The story related a blue arm band worn by some as a symbol of dominance and fear, not as a safety precaution to help the police identify an openly armed individual. Every story has an “angle” and this was the one these reporters and news organization chose to promote. I am disheartened by the story’s direction.
May 31st was not without its challenges. Hurtful words were thrown around, by both sides, in the attempt to emotionally hurt the other and not in the spirit to find commonality and understanding. Other things, such as public drunkenness and drug use was witnessed by those following one of the many live streams broadcast to the public. I have no doubt other acts of aggression, that I am unaware of, occurred during this event. All of these are unacceptable and should not tolerated within our community on any night of the week. Most of this was reported by the reporters.
But what the national press missed, and it was defining, was the values and acceptance to others and their point of view. They missed the “support your neighbor” attitude that comes in rural America. They missed the individual small business owners who for months have had to deal with the new reality of COVID-19, refused to give in and watched over what they have worked so hard for. They missed the retired US service members who protected our country in the past and showed they will respectfully and civilly protect the community they love to any perceived threat. They missed the pride we have for our town, the same pride others in rural America have in their home town. Without these core beliefs by all, it would definitely have been a different night with potentially devastating results.
Although the three busloads of people coming to destroy Klamath Falls was unfounded, the belief of mischief and concern for the health of the community had foundation. There were discussions by known locals on social media helping to fuel the concerns. A photo of an unknown bus with Black Lives Matter graffiti spray-painted on it driving down Main Street earlier in the day added to the concern. The continued bombardment of urban unrest flooding the national media provided another reality to these concerns. To doubt the justification for fear and concern by community members by this story and the national press is laughable.
It was not a perfect night, but I am proud of Klamath Falls. The vast majority in attendance showed restraint in a volatile situation. I am not sure if individuals in urban America would have shown this same restraint. I am proud of how our law enforcement worked peacefully with both sides to resolve issues, even with the national cloud looming over them on police ethics and performance. I am proud of the peaceful protestors expressing their first amendment rights highlighting issues we cannot ignore. I am proud of the law abiding citizens who understand and respect their second amendment rights.
Yes, we do have a lot to work on in our country. Any form of racism or sexism is unacceptable and should never be tolerated. I am hopeful for the time when we can begin to listen to each other in the spirit of understanding, and stop the talking with the loudest voice mentality. When we come together, progress can occur for the betterment of all. Let’s make this day happen soon (at least here in Klamath Falls).
This commentary reflects Andres’ feelings alone and does not represent the feelings of city staff, council, or the mayor.