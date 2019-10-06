Let’s get into a time machine and go back to Klamath Union High School in 2014. What do you see? First, there are 28 different entry points to the school that cannot be secured during the school day. There are hallways and stairways that are dead ends. Students are trying to learn in classrooms that have little ventilation or climate control. These classrooms also have limited technology. Ceilings are old and water stained. Worn out vinyl floors are stapled down to keep students from tripping. Carpets are threadbare and torn. Walls are cracked and paint is peeling and faded.
Community members are saddened and embarrassed by the condition of their 86-year-old high school. Some note how hard it is to encourage anyone to move to the city once they see the high school facility. “Run down” is a kind way to describe this building. “Needing to be condemned” is a more accurate one. Is this the end of the story?
Now fast forward to 2019 and what do we find?
Mission accomplished
One of the requirements Klamath Falls City Schools asked of DLR architects was to design a facility with a “wow” factor. This mission was fully accomplished: a beautiful new gym and theater were built, a refurbished and pristine Pel Court was accomplished, an amazing grand staircase was erected, a modern new front entry was installed, a breathtaking library was created, a beautiful landscape was planted, a new student courtyard was installed, etc. The list of impressive features just goes on and on making the new KU an amazing learning environment and a valuable community asset.
We now have a high school that is safe and secure. It has only one unlocked entryway during the school day — a secure office entry where visitors are identified before going into classroom areas. Card reader access is found across the campus, so that only people with permission can enter the building at any time day or night. Also noticeable are state of the art alarm, camera and notification systems to further enhance school safety. Added to this is a completely seismically retrofitted campus.
Active learning
Then one sees the active learning that is taking place throughout the building. This is facilitated by state of the art technology in every learning space. Also seen throughout the school are many collaborative learning spaces that students use continually to work with their peers in a college campus-like atmosphere. Teachers are also working together in special office spaces that have been built for every subject area so they can work as learning teams. Technological access to other learning facilities (such as colleges) through synchronous technology is built into every classroom.
The comfortable and attractive building makes school enjoyable for students. They are extremely grateful to the community that provided this for them. Students display this appreciation by dramatically improving their attendance in school (by more than 10%). They also show it by helping the custodial staff keep the building beautiful.
Now one finds a community that is no longer embarrassed by the building their children attend. They are proud of this new high school that shows their commitment to education and to their children. No longer do they discourage visitors from seeing their high school. Now they encourage them to do so. They now have the most unique high school in Oregon – with its beautiful blend of the old with the new.
Community’s future
The completion of the KU project is more than a hundred-year milestone for the district. It is also a necessary building block in our community’s future. Without the successful completion of this project, there would have been very little chance for Klamath Falls to grow and improve. This beautiful new building now makes this possible. It presents a loud and clear statement of hope and optimism about the Klamath Falls’ future.
Many people need to be thanked for making this a reality. The building of this community asset was a team effort. Five years ago, having a first class high school facility seemed very unlikely, if not impossible. Today we can pinch ourselves and find out that we are awake. A dream has come true.