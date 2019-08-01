It’s summertime, and that means that the scamming is easy, judging by the sheer number of robocalls we’ve received this week — and, from what we gather, a number of you also feel as if you’re under siege from these calls.
The robocall that’s easy to handle (but still is annoying) is the one that starts with a second or two of silence (often a cue to hang up right then, if you’re fast enough) and then features a recording of a female voice saying “Hello! Please don’t hang up!” Actually, this might not be a scam, but we haven’t stayed on the line long enough to find out for sure. When somebody opens a call with those words, we figure that’s an invitation to well, hang up. We encourage you to do the same.
So that call seems relatively harmless, although it’s certainly annoying, especially the seventh or eighth or 50th time you receive it.
But other phone scammers are on the prowl this summer, which means you need to be on your guard.
Last week, for example, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum issued a warning about a scam that targets Medicare beneficiaries, although this new con isn’t limited to just the telephone. Here’s the deal: Fraudsters offer you cheek swabs for genetic testing and falsely tell you that Medicare will pay for the test. (You might stumble upon these con artists at health fairs or even going door-to-door.)
Regardless of how you’re contacted, it’s a ploy to obtain your health plan or Medicare number, and scammers can use that information to bill Medicare thousands of dollars for medically unnecessary tests or even services that you never received. (They also end up with personal genetic information about you, and that seems like it could add up to trouble down the line.)
Here’s the advice from Rosenblum’s office: Before you agree to genetic testing, be sure the test is ordered by your doctor, that it’s medically necessary and that it’s covered by your plan. And, of course, never give out your Social Security, Medicare or health plan numbers to anyone you don’t know.
If you think you have been a victim of Medicare fraud, contact the Department of Human Services Fraud Hotline online at https://tinyurl.com/y2shcu8o or by phone at 1-888-372-8301.
If you think you have fallen victim to another type of fraud, contact the Oregon Department of Justice online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call 1-877-877-9392.
But if you just hang up right at the start of the call, you may never need to contact the authorities in the first place.