What you tolerate, you encourage. These words resonate in my head as clear as when they were spoken to me five years ago by my college football coaches. The context of these words meant to teach us players that inaction is as damaging as intolerance.
Today, I see division and intolerance permeating towns and communities, as people cling to what divides them rather than what unites them. No longer will I tolerate inaction.
In a recent conversation with a friend from high school, who is now finishing his final year of medical school, we reflected on our high school experiences. As I began to talk about the joys of being involved in high school athletics and time spent with our peers, he did not meet my excitement with that of his own.
Instead, he detailed the story of intolerance that he experienced as a member of a marginalized religious group. He told me the pain he suffered from receiving daily criticism and harassment from his peers. I asked him if I had ever been one of those peers that ridiculed him. He told me that although I had not harassed him, I did not stand up for or speak up to those who had. I was devastated.
“What you tolerate, you encourage.”
As a teacher and coach, I feel that I have fallen short of this responsibility. I have witnessed hate speech and prejudice and stood idly by and did not take action. I have not taken ownership teaching my students and athletes to stand up for those who are marginalized and experience discrimination.
During my coaching tenure, I have encountered times in which my athletes have motivated one another by using racial slurs and derogatory language. Not having the courage to step in and intervene when it was taking place, I exited the locker room acting as if it had not occurred. It is in these moments that I have failed to take action. No longer will I be that coach.
I encourage you to not only stand up for those who are oppressed, but also educate those who are oppressors.
As Elie Wiesel said so eloquently, “Always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
•
Alex Stork is the head football coach at Henley High School and a teacher at Falcon Heights Alternative School.