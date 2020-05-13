As we celebrate STEM Week across Oregon this May, I am struck by all we are asking of these students who are studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. These students are our future engineers, scientists, and problem solvers – key to what Oregon needs now and in the future to be better, safer, healthier and more competitive.
A few thoughts came to me as I considered how to mark this most unusual STEM Week. I thought of the graduating seniors, both in college and high school, who are entering a challenging world that no one could have imagined a few months ago when commencement gowns were ordered. And I thought about a group of nearly 150 fifth- to seventh-grade students from three Northwest schools who back in January launched small boats (about five feet long) from Astoria’s Columbia River Maritime Museum designed to sail unpiloted by GPS across the ocean to Japan.
Both groups capture the essence of STEM and both have important lessons for this unprecedented time.
Our community celebrations are changing. Ceremonies and rites of passage are valuable in honoring achievement and ushering a new generation into the worlds of work and advanced learning. This year our ability to adapt and innovate, a pillar of STEM, is being put to the test.
At Pacific Power, we are helping hang banners on street lights in some of our communities, banners honoring the new local graduates in place of the pomp and circumstance processionals. There are virtual graduations via Zoom and Google, virtual proms. Everywhere, we as a culture are finding ways to honor and celebrate safely.
We are rising to the challenge because earning a high school diploma takes tenacity and commitment, and it deserves a moment of pause and recognition. And to our college graduates who have worked hard to earn a degree in Science, Engineering or Math, let me say well done and thank you. Oregon’s businesses need your fresh ideas and creativity now more than ever, and we need to encourage others to follow in your pioneering footsteps.
Every year, we grownups get to offer encouragement and advice to graduating seniors. We often say, the world is in your hands, step up to the challenge. This year the message is more than a cheerful passing of the torch; the truth is we need your new hearts and minds and spirits even more. We are in the midst of a very challenging time and we need to make good decisions every day while simultaneously nurturing the best in us for the future.
Class of 2020, you are graduating into a world that deeply needs what you have to offer. And if you keep your eyes open; if you learn to see possibility where others only see limitations; if you bring your whole self to the world’s great challenges and opportunities, you won’t just go to amazing places, you’ll take all of us with you.
Which takes me back to those miniboats.
Like the miniboats and the new graduates, we are all on uncertain voyages in the age of COVID-19, but none more so than the students who are graduating in the coming weeks.
With all of the turmoil in this world, it is easy to lose track of two dozen small boats bobbing their way across the stormy sea. But the truth is, they are on course, not all of them in a straight line, but on course. It is a long arduous haul, but the journey matters and what we learn along the way matters even more.
So as we join together to celebrate STEM Week Oregon, I offer this final thought to the Class of 2020. The miniboats are going to make it and so are we. Best wishes on your journey.
Stefan Bird is president and CEO of Pacific Power and chair of the STEM Investment Council, CTE-STEM Employer Coalition, and member of the board of trustees at OMSI.