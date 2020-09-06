Our national symbol, the bald eagle, is being threatened in these areas in unexpected ways. That is what some cabin owners discovered near Collier Park logging museum. Outside their cabin window late one night was a huge, fully grown adult bald eagle sitting in the middle of their driveway.
Just sitting, not moving. Finally it walked — not flew — across their front yard to Spring Creek. It quietly sat on the ground next to a tree all night long. Early the next morning, with the bald eagle still there, the observers thought that surely it must have an injured wing and called the nearby park ranger asking for assistance.
Badger Run Wildlife Rehab volunteers Laura and John Hale drove from Keno, equipped and ready to capture the eagle for examination at the intake center in Klamath Falls.
They expected the bird would be quite a challenge to rescue. Instead he was docile and the actual capture probably took less than five minutes. He was too weak to give much of a fight.
Upon arrival at the cabin, John immediately donned protective gloves, grabbed a heavy towel, waded along the edge of the creek, then slowly and calmly reached for the bird. He was successful in holding the bird and placing it into the transport container. John made it look easy but it wasn’t really. Laura quickly covered the container and safely secured the bird inside.
The bird was delivered to Badger Run Wildlife Rehab intake center on Homestead Lane in Klamath Falls for tests and blood work. He began bleeding through the nose and mouth. The tests revealed extreme anemia, and internal bleeding. The surprise was that he was suffering from rat poisoning. Sadly, he did not last more than a few hours.
On behalf of Badger Run, Laura and John are spreading the word: Please do not use rat poison.
Eagles (remember they are a protected species and our national symbol) generally ignore mice but go after rats and squirrels. Obviously, if the rats and squirrels get into poison, it moves right up the food chain which affects not only eagles but others who feed on the rats and squirrels. Squirrel poisoning would present the same danger.
Sadly, the same scenario happened just eight days later, but this time a golden eagle was poisoned. The sites in Chiloquin where they were found were approximately 6 miles apart. Bald eagles have a territory range of up to 15 square miles while golden eagles have a range up to 60 square miles. As the eagle flies, 6 miles is like being next door neighbors.
Badger Run Wildlife Rehab is open 365 days a year and survives on private donations and grants. It is volunteers like Laura and John Hale who do the work. Nearly 100 percent of donations go to medical care, food, and housing for the animals.
Badger Run is the only state & federally licensed/permitted wildlife rehab in the area. They cover about 100 miles in any direction around Klamath Falls and take in approximately 200 sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife each year. Liz Burton is the founder and wildlife care manager.
If you ever become aware of wild animals needing help, such as this bald eagle, contact Badger Run Wildlife Rehab and dedicated volunteers such as Laura and John Hale might come to the rescue.
Keli Stelley, of Klamath Falls, is a regent with Eulalona Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, which has partnered with Badger Run on conservation projects in the area.