Fixing the serious problems in Oregon’s foster care system won’t happen overnight. That’s apparent in reading the monthly reports the state Department of Human Services makes to Gov. Kate Brown.
Some progress is being made. Thus, hiring has picked up considerably, though the agency also continues to lose caseworkers at a steady clip.
Other problems remain, as well. While the number of general-care foster homes has increased a bit, the number of child-specific foster homes, those created to take in a specific, nonrelative child, has dropped, and the total number of foster homes has also declined. At the same time, the number of reports of abuse and neglect has actually risen, while the percentage of children who were reabused in the 12 months after a first charge was substantiated remains unchanged.
All is not well, and unless pressure for improvement is maintained, what’s gained could easily be lost. Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, chair of the Senate’s Committee on Human Services, put considerable effort into keeping the heat on DHS during the 2019 legislative session, and she’ll no doubt keep up the effort. Oregonians should make their concerns known, as well.
Oregonians shouldn’t expect an overnight miracle in the state foster care system. What they should expect — demand — is steady progress throughout the system.