Oregon’s public records law, first adopted in 1973, is supposed to allow Oregonians to find out what their government officials at all levels are doing.
But if a ruling by Judge Henry Breithaupt of Clackamas County goes unchallenged, that might change. The judge ruled earlier this month that a member of the West Linn City Council is not required to turn over notes she took at council and other meetings because public records law applies only to top state officials.
It’s a unique interpretation of the law.
Rory Bialostosky, 19, is a college student from West Linn and a graduate of West Linn High School. He filed suit against Teri Cummings, City Council president, after she ignored two requests for her meeting and other notes.
Breithaupt ruled against Bialostosky on July 12. Though he has not yet issued a written opinion, he said that being a “member” of a public body, as Cummings clearly is, is not the same as the body itself. Under the ruling, in fact, only the governor and other top elected state officials would be subject to the law.
That’s just plain wrong, as Duane Bosworth, a First Amendment attorney with Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Portland, told a reporter with the West Linn Tidings.
To call the judge’s interpretation of the law unique is to put it mildly. Thus, when former Gov. John Kitzhaber’s girlfriend, Cylvia Hayes, tried to block a public records request from The Oregonian newspaper in 2016, arguing she wasn’t a public official, the judge disagreed. Hayes was ordered to turn over emails and pay the newspaper more than $125,000 in legal fees.
Again, Judge Breithaupt has yet to issue a written ruling on Bialostosky’s lawsuit. If, before he does, he rethinks the matter and changes his mind, that’s best. If he stands pat, Bialostosky should appeal the ruling.