I wish I could meet you all, and that was my plan: to hold town halls in every Grange in all 20 counties. I wanted the opportunity to talk with everyone, come to understand the issues through your eyes.
The pandemic has created a situation that has limited us to the virtual world. Please consider this an open invitation to join me every Thursday at noon for my virtual town hall via Zoom. Meeting ID: 901-379-386.
I’ve been holding this town hall every week since my campaign began (this past Thursday was our 40th!), as a way to speak with everyone who wants to speak with me. I also plan to continue to hold virtual town halls when I am in office. I wish I could guarantee every Thursday at noon, but I will find a time every week to hold my virtual town hall, so that I can ensure I will continue to be your voice in Congress.
Can I win? Of course. Our non-affiliated voters are our largest group, our Republican neighbors are tired of the divisiveness, and Democrats need a champion.
I also know that you want a Representative who will listen, stay in the room, uphold her oath of service and work to end the divisiveness in Congress, while working to ensure everyone in America is cared for.
Wherever you are, whatever you do, whatever political party you’ve aligned yourself with, I will be your voice in Congress.
Throughout this pandemic we have all come to realize the policies we once considered idealistic are now practical. When folks lost their jobs, they lost their health care.
This allowed us all to realize a system of universal health care, that takes the profit out of people suffering, is the responsible answer.
We also need, at least for now, until everyone is back on their feet again, a universal basic income to ensure that when the moratorium on evictions is lifted, we can pay the debt that has accrued while we have been out of work.
We also need to ensure a right to housing that is safe, efficient, and affordable; making sure home ownership is an option for everyone who wants it.
It is time we come together, support one another, talk with respect to our neighbors and friends again. It is time for a path to unity.
I am Alex Spenser, and I will be your voice in Congress.
— Alex Spenser is running as the Democratic nominee for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Oregon’s Congressional District 2.