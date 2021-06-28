A June 16 opinion piece by Charles Ehlers outlined what the author perceived as lost benefits if the four lower Klamath dams are removed. Any real or imagined “benefits” fade quickly when contrasted with what these aging dams are costing, every year they remain. Let’s start with water impacts to agriculture.
Here is an excerpt from a Bureau of Reclamation news release in 2018: “A March 2017 court order from the U.S. District Court Northern District of California requires Reclamation to release water as part of its operation of the Klamath Project to mitigate and address disease concerns impacting coho salmon in the Klamath River. For the 2018 water year, Reclamation is required to implement winter-spring surface flushing flows and emergency dilution flows. Reclamation implemented surface flushing flows in April 2018. Disease thresholds for implementing additional emergency dilution flows were exceeded on May 3. The emergency dilution flows will utilize approximately 50,000 acre-feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake.”
The need for augmented river flows remains, so long as the four Klamath dams remain in place. While severe drought conditions prompted Reclamation to suspend additional flows this year, upper basin agriculture had better brace itself for future flows targeting disease every year the dams remain. Is that a wise use of water when numerous studies have concluded that dams are a primary reason creating the need for seasonal “flushing flows” because the dams foster the very disease hotspots those flows are targeting?
Additionally, eliminating the current hot-water reservoirs would reduce annual river evaporation by an estimated 12,000 acre-feet per year — capturing additional water for a water-starved upper basin.
The mere 82 megawatts combined the dams actually generate is less than 2% of PacifiCorp’s energy portfolio. As to replacement power, when PacifiCorp was bought by Berkshire-Hathaway in 2005, the company legally committed to bringing more than 1,400 megawatts of brand new, cost-effective renewable power online by 2015, and did so. This is 17 times more power than the four Klamath dams generate all together. In effect, PacifiCorp has already replaced any lost power from the dams with modern, efficient and far more cost-effective renewable power many times over.
The costs of dam removal to PacifiCorp customers — $200 million — has already been collected. But if the dams had to be relicensed today, PacifiCorp’s own numbers show the cost to ratepayers would soar well past $500 million, with no guarantee of solving the multitude of water quality problems the dams create, if they could be solved at all.
In short, the Klamath dams are economically obsolete. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) estimated in its 2007 Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIS) on relicensing that even if fully relicensed, the required retrofitting would be so expensive that these dams would then operate at more than a $20 million per year net loss. (FERC FEIS (Nov. 2007), Table 4-3 on pg. 4-2). This is why the public utilities commissions (PUCs) of both Oregon and California concluded more than 10 years ago that Klamath dam removal was by far the best — and cheapest — option for PacifiCorp’s customers.
The Klamath dams have simply reached the end of their engineered and economic lifespan. Holding on to them anyway would be like trying to nurse along a 1918 broken-down tractor, instead of replacing it with a modern John Deere machine that would work faster, better and be more reliable.
PCFFA represents a lot of commercial, family-owned fishing operations. Our members have a lot in common with Upper Klamath farmers and ranchers. They work long and hard hours trying to make a living using natural resources. This year, Klamath Project farmers don’t have water and fishing families cannot fish because there are so few fish to be had. All the science points to more fish, better water quality, and less demand on the irrigation system resulting from dam removal. Dam removal is thus good for fishermen, farmers, Tribes, recreationists and the regional economy.
— Glen Spain is the northwest regional director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, the largest organization of commercial fishing families in the West Coast.