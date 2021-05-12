Ballot Measure 18-120 proposes increasing the transient lodging fees on tourists. Specifically, the measure advocates that “70% of the revenue (will go) to tourism related facilities and promotion with the remaining 30% of the revenue (going to) to county services (general fund).
The 30% going into the general fund is approximately $250,000 annually, $1 million over four years, and $5 million in 20 years. That is a great deal of general fund money from tourism dollars that is not restricted to tourism but is a blank check for commissioners.
There is no guarantee that the current or future commissioners will use tourism-generated funds for tourism purposes. Lodging tax money is not part of the county general fund. General fund money can be used for any county department, supplies, travel to meetings, or salaries.
Tourism dollars should be used strictly for tourism. It was the three county commissioners who changed the original Measure 18-120 language drafted by Discover Klamath that reserved 30% of the tourism funds going to Klamath museums. The commissioners revised the language to set aside 30% of the lodging money for county services. Those who are urging a no vote on this measure find that problematic on several points.
1. The unapologetic trend in Oregon and the nation is to include additional government funding options under ballot titles voters will not readily uncover. Most voters primarily read a ballot initiative title or summary, not the entire initiative. In the case of Klamath’s transient lodging fees on tourists, people simply believe all the funds are going for tourism promotion. That is not the case when 30% of the money generated will go into the county’s general fund for the exclusive use by a vote of three commissioners.
Americans routinely witness smoke and mirror tactics in Salem and Congress by politicians who want to change the meaning of words like infrastructure to include healthcare, daycare, etc. Pet projects are slid into bills at all levels. People do not always understand what they are voting for or against because the language is intentionally manipulated. Honesty and integrity should be required of all ballot measures. There should be no hidden agendas or taxes.
2. The Klamath Falls Downtown Association states on Facebook states that the “Allowable use for the increased (tourism tax) revenue is narrowly defined by state statute to specifically support promotion of Klamath County.” Such a statement is misleading since this is a Klamath County “tourism” ballot measure that does not require general fund money to be used for tourism. In this case the “promotion of Klamath County” could mean anything the commissioners felt would benefit the county, whether or not it had anything to do with tourism.
3. The downtown association also states on Facebook that the measure was placed on the ballot with unanimous support from the Klamath County Board of Commissioners. Of course it was since they changed the original language suggested by Discover Klamath to beef up the county’s general fund without asking taxpayers for a tax increase out of taxpayer pockets.
4. During the first Promote Klamath Facebook live presentation a commissioner stated that all the commissioners felt putting 30% of tourism tax money in the county general fund would enable the county museums to go out and ask the public for tax dollars strictly to support area museums. If the original measure language had not been changed by the commissioners, then the museums would have the funds they needed from the lodging tax. Many folks might think that was a bait-and-switch tactic. That rationale does not make sense and would be extremely challenging to accomplish since taxpayers would already be under the believe that tourism dollars were supporting museums.
5. The commissioner also gave an example that if the Sheriff’s office wanted or needed more money, then the commissioners could give them funds from the commissioner-controlled general fund that came from tourism tax dollars. Our Sheriff is doing a great job managing his budget. If he wants or needs more funding he knows the accepted ways to get funding. The Sheriff and county citizens would not be pleased if money voters intended for law enforcement went to other purposes.
If the commissioners’ rationale is to protect the museum for a future tax initiative, then the same rationale would be true for the Sheriff’s office. Taxpayers will not support a future tax ballot initiative for law enforcement in the future if they ever get tourism funds.
6. Once tourism money goes into the general fund it will be mixed with all other general funds. That results in less fiscal accountability and fewer checks and balances for taxpayers who believed tourism funds were strictly going to tourism.
Vote "no" on the revised language lodging tax measure. Insist the commissioners to put the original language back into measure to support county museums and place it on the November ballot.
— Michael Slinker, Klamath Falls