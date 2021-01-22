The Endangered Species Act is a blunt instrument. No one knows that better than the farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Project. They, their communities and wildlife neighbors have experienced devastating water curtailments in the name of protecting fish species under the ESA.
Compounding the tragedy, there is no evidence that harming irrigation communities has resulted in improved fish populations. Fully 15 years ago, the National Academy of Sciences counseled that the approach of regulating Project water diversions would not recover species. But the myopic regulation of irrigation has continued, and species populations are going the wrong direction.
Regardless of individual opinions about Upper Klamath Lake levels and Klamath River flows, any reasonable person agrees that the Klamath Project has borne a disproportionate and unfair regulatory burden. Under section 7 of the ESA, because of the “federal nexus” (the Bureau of Reclamation), Klamath Project water delivery was a knob that can be turned. So it has been turned.
Adding to the unfairness, the federal government has been applying outdated legal rules that are quite different than it uses in other river basins. ESA section 7, a federal statute, has not changed in any relevant way in 50 years. It requires that federal agencies ensure that their actions not jeopardize species that are listed as threatened or endangered. But courts decide how laws must be interpreted. Through a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts, it has become clear that this requirement applies only to actions that are discretionary, and not to actions that the agency is legally obliged to take.
On Jan. 19, Reclamation issued sorely needed, updated ESA and legal guidance for the Project that reflects current law. The implementation of this guidance can finally right the wrongs that have been visited on Klamath Project communities, while respecting water law as well.
The Klamath Water Users Association has for years urged that Reclamation complete updated legal guidance for its operations. That process moved slowly until last July, when the issues under review came to the direct attention of then-Secretary David Bernhardt and former Commissioner Brenda Burman, both of whom are highly respected environmental lawyers that happened to have policy jobs.
They directed staffs and federal lawyers to investigate the issues, while making no promises about where the law would lead this work.
The now-completed work points to fundamental change in how Reclamation applies the ESA to the Project. It also reflects an understanding of nearly two centuries of basic water law.
This guidance really boils down to two major points.
First, ESA section 7 can only require Reclamation to curtail Project diversions if its contracts with irrigation parties provide it with the discretion to do so. The contracts do not provide such discretion.
Second, Project diversions, like all others, are subject to water law. Senior tribal water rights for fisheries could require curtailments of diversion, but any downstream rights to flows would not include the right to have water released from storage in Upper Klamath Lake. The only rights to the stored water are for irrigation.
Irrigators universally wonder whether the updated guidance will survive in President Biden’s Administration. It should.
The updated ESA guidance applies current principles that, undeniably, were recognized and advocated by President Obama’s administration and consistently upheld by courts. Besides, any call for “undoing” the new guidance would only reflect a philosophy of curtailing irrigation because “that is what we have done,” not because it benefits ESA-listed species.
The immediate challenge is for Reclamation to translate the new guidance into action. Reclamation has identified legal procedures that it must follow in order to “do it right”. That may be so, but the critical need is to “do right” by the Project, and fast.
No one should assume that the new guidance is a ticket to unlimited water forever. There are big issues like tribal water rights that we need to address, and KWUA will work with all the important interests in the basin to find balance and stability. But, at least there is hope of local family farmers and ranchers getting a fair shake while we work collaboratively on meeting parties’ legitimate needs and interests.
— Paul Simmons is the Executive Director and Counsel for Klamath Water Users Association.