I knew I was out of my element the first time I got caught in the mountains during a light snow.
I’ll never forget the absurdity and sense of regret I felt at the moment. “How could I let this happen?” I remember thinking as the car slipped out of my control. It was sadly humorous in retrospect. But at the time, I wasn’t laughing.
Anyway, I’m from the Midwest. Born in the town where the old Oregon Trail begins: Independence, Missouri. I spent most of my life in the Kansas City metropolitan area, where I’ve done my fair share of slipping and sliding around city streets in winter. But those skills did not prepare me for Southern Oregon, which make winter in Kansas City look like your friendly neighborhood market. At least when it comes to driving.
For context, I never heard of tire chains until I came out here. Snow tires are also foreign to me. The phrase “chain up area” that I saw on the side of the road had me scratching my head for the longest time.
When I first started researching Klamath before moving here, I fleetingly considered how bad the winters might be. I heard warnings from people, but I didn’t give it much thought. I was on my way to Oregon! Besides, how bad could they be?
Flash forward to mid-October and I’m sliding around the eastbound lane of Highway 140 in my black sedan with out-of-state plates on my way back to town from Medford. Total loss of control. Crippling fear. “I should have listened,” I thought as the car slid diagonally, lurching slowly toward the treeline.
Of course, if you are laughing at my expense and ignorance, that is ok and partially the purpose of this screed. But just know, it took a bit of lived experience to learn my lesson. Nature has put me back firmly in my place.
The snow storm last week was another solid dose of reality for this midwesterner in the mountains. I woke up Wednesday morning to find my car completely immobilized by the snow. I brushed some of the powder off my windshield to find a thin film of ice below. So, I got to scraping — something I am used to doing in the wintertime. Then I had a sudden flash of realization. I stepped back to reassess the situation and it dawned on me: I’m not going anywhere today.
I spent two days huddled in my apartment like a stranded fur trapper of yore. “Maybe I should grow a long beard,” I thought. “Really lean into it.” Except instead of facing bears and other dangers of the wild, I could walk across the street to the Holiday Market to gather the necessary supplies to survive this icy ordeal.
The next day, I woke up and realized the snow was still coming down! “Unbelievable,” I thought. I walked to the Daily Bagel, slipping my way downtown, and watched in amazement as all the locals with their chains and studded snow tires drove by with grace and ease.
“My car is still stuck,” I told my editor Tim Trainor later that morning. “I guess I’m working from home.”
He laughed, as if expecting this to happen all along.
So, I spent a second day holed up in my apartment. Looking back, I should have written a snow diary, “Day 2 in the snowy Oregonian mountains. Supplies run low. Hope is beginning to fade. Will we make it out alive?”
So, I’ve made up my mind. When it snows like it did last week, I’ll play the stranded fur trapper of yore again and continue my snow diary. “Day 6 in the snowy Oregonian mountains. A white horizon for as far as the eye can see. Will this be the bitter cold end? Come what may.” Then I’ll just walk across the street and chuckle about it over the daily special at the Klamath Grill.
— Joe Siess is a reporter at the Herald and News.