Without a doubt, Klamath County can do much better at holding violent criminals accountable. In order for Klamath County to safely prosper, there needs to be a unified effort to improve the overall safety of our community.
One way to do this is to send to prison those who commit violent crimes against persons, and those who seem to perpetually commit property and drug crimes that put our community at risk.
We know who these individuals are because we keep arresting them — only to learn that further into the criminal justice process they receive weak and unsubstantial sentences or plea agreements that make a mockery of any effort to hold them accountable.
They know it, their attorneys know it, law enforcement agencies stress over it, the citizenry of Klamath County is aware of it. And yet there always seems to be a reason to agree upon a sentence less than appropriate for those that victimize the rest.
In this country, government is primarily in place to protect the citizens, but there seems to be a widespread belief that all government needs to do is provide counseling services for offenders and our troubles are over. Counseling helps many — I’ve learned that to be true — but there are many that just need to go to prison for their criminal acts of violence.
One of the primary reasons given for Klamath County to not push for sentencing convicted “justice-involved individuals” (the current approved title for the criminally charged) to prison, is that the state uses a “prison month” formula for paying counties to keep state prisoners local.
The state seems to be losing interest in running prisons. Oregon is planning to close three prisons and for years they’ve been paying counties to keep state prisoners in local county jails instead of state prison by passing dollars down to each county in an effort to encourage us to follow their sentencing formula. The justification is that it is cheaper to pay local governments to house prisoners than to actually run a prison.
We are told if we send too many people to prison for too many months for crimes in the categories of drugs, driving crimes and property crimes, our funding is in jeopardy. This tactic has worked because a county like ours has become dependent on state money to operate a large portion of our jail.
A consequence of this is that in an effort to meet these sentencing benchmarks our district attorney’s office is not so subtly encouraged to make deals that keep criminals local — in our community — to everyone’s detriment except the criminal’s.
It appears to me that the effort over the past several years to keep convicted felons in our local jail — and not send them to state prison — has been no net benefit for Klamath County. During recent COVID restrictions the Klamath County Jail has been involved in a balancing act to run as full as possible to meet state guidelines in order to protect the health of all in our jail, prisoners and corrections staff alike. We utilize the entire jail facility to accomplish this and we rely on the state funding to keep it open.
Here is my proposal: Klamath County criminal justice agencies, crime victims and citizens advocate for tougher sentences of convicted offenders, whether it be person crimes, property crimes or repeat drug offenders. I’d like to see publicized what criminal offenders are originally charged with and what their ultimate sentences are. This would be a great public service for an investigative reporter in our community to undertake. The Sheriff’s Office is willing to help by providing any public information we can release. I call it actual transparency.
And if our elected judges sentence a person to prison, then I propose they go to prison for as many months as our judges deem appropriate, never mind the state’s prison month formula. If our district attorney’s office feels it necessary to agree to a plea deal that keeps a violent criminal out of prison, then I suggest the plea include as much time in our county jail as possible.
As the sheriff, I promise to make room in our jail for everyone convicted of any felony crime or misdemeanor person crimes. We have room.
— Chris Kaber is the Klamath County Sheriff.