With short-sighted calls in larger communities to defund their police, with violent anarchists in Oregon streets, with some district attorney’s refusing to prosecute rioters and legislative attempts to overly restrict law enforcement, I want as many of you as possible to know I believe we are fortunate to live in Klamath County.
Though funding sources are in jeopardy due to a number of other reasons, there hasn’t been any legitimate outcry for defunding any of our local policing agencies, in fact there have been scores of individuals and businesses encouraging our law enforcement officers and agencies to stay the course and to not lose faith. Many of them have personally offered to help in any way they can.
I wish to thank those of you who have expressed this message on behalf of those not in as good a position to say so publicly. To highlight another indicator of encouragement, the Sheriff’s Office recently graduated a contingent of six local men trained as reserve deputies, who stuck with their training despite negative news cycles and volunteered to help protect our county.
This type of volunteer involvement during a time of unrest, together with our highly trained full-time law enforcement personnel and support staff, needs to be celebrated; without men and women willing to keep the peace and actively defend our county from criminals and their illegal acts, what will we be left with?
Our entire team is also keenly aware of what is happening on the national level; and what they do is keep showing up to work and doing the job they are sworn to do. These are many of the reasons we are blessed to live in this country, and Klamath County in particular.
•
Sheriff Chris Kaber is the Klamath County Sheriff.