Kit Carson murdered and scalped Native Americans. Why should any park (or anything else) be named after him?
—Carrie Dennett
Kit Carson was a pioneer and essential to any understanding of early migration west. Why make a change now?
— J. Molini
Changing the name of Kit Carson Park is the right thing to do. Its current name is offensive to many groups of people in this community and there are many names that could better represent our community, this beautiful land, and would not be hurtful. Parks are places to bring people together. Parks are places for all people. The park’s new name should bring this community together, not continue to divide us. We can’t change the past, but we can take meaningful steps to make our community a welcoming place for all. Changing the name of Kit Carson Park is a small step in the right direction.
— Danielle Hereford
Let’s not change history. Kit Carson was obviously considered popular enough back when the park was originally named. If he killed Indians during the Indian Wars it seems to me he was doing his job and he should be remembered for it and memorialized as he has been in the naming of the park.
— Ray Schoenemann
Kit Carson and men under his command conducted an ongoing and planned genocide against indigenous populations; especially the Navajo people. Having a park, or anything else named after him is akin to having a park named after Rudolf Hess in downtown Berlin. It’s not a complicated issue; changing the name of a park may not change the past, but it is at least an acknowledgment that the attempted extermination of whole populations of peoples is something that should not be celebrated.
— Charles Cisco
We can’t change the name of everything just because it hurts someone’s feelings.
— Rick Vaughn
Carson grew up quickly as a teenager from a broken home, and was influenced by the rapidly changing culture, Westward movement and older male “mentors.” Yes, he was known as an explorer, settler, frontiersman and fighter. And yes, he was part of mindset that Native people were in the way of that progress. But, there are records where he was not the initial aggressor, but instead took revenge on Native camps for attacks on other parties or his own group. He was also a husband to at least two Native women, father of many mixed race children, and appeared to have a slight change of attitude late in life about his exploits against tribal people. One needs to carefully research and not just take one side or view over another.
So in the case of this park renaming, I suggest something neutral, to reflect the welcoming nature of this site for all to enjoy being outdoors. Peace Park, or include a Native term or reference in the name?
— S.D. Harper
Leave it alone. The equity committee that suggested the name change isn’t for equity for all, just the indigenous people of the basin. If they were for equity for all they would have conceded and allowed basin farmers to use water from Upper Klamath Lake to irrigate crops.
— Ryan Hogue
I played at Kit Carson park all through childhood. I didn’t know who he was or what he’d done. Now that I know, I think there are so many other names that would better suit a park that represents relaxation, fun, and the goodwill of neighbors.
— Tracy Rhodes
When you change a name there are other things to consider. The name of my street was changed over 25 years ago and I still have problems with converting to the new name. GPS, Google, have still not caught up with the new name. Let’s keep it simple for visitors. All the quibbling over whether Kit Carson did bad things to the Indians really isn’t important. There were bad things done by both sides. The past is over. Let’s move on.
— Barbara K. Hunter
The naming of parks, buildings, schools, and roads is a matter of respect. It is paying honor to a person to name something after them. Kit Carson played an important role in shaping Klamath Falls. However, that does not mean that he is someone who should outrightly be honored. It is important that we understand our history — all of our history, the good and the bad. When it comes to respecting and honoring that history, however, we should choose people who had a more positive role in our community’s history.
— Michelle Pine
There should not be a name change to our parks. Erasing history only swings the “pendulum of blame.” Without history we will never learn and are doomed to repeat it.
— Manuel Diaz
I didn’t know much if anything about Kit Carson when this controversy began. The more I learn, the more I’m deeply uncomfortable with honoring his name and legacy — he perpetrated atrocities against American Indians throughout his whole career. Let’s work with the Klamath Tribes to find a better name for this park that my family has enjoyed so much.
— Seth Anthony
I am a Klamath Tribal member. I do not agree with canceling history. Tell the whole story good and bad. If you rename create something that tells the story of the park’s name and namesake. Include the good and bad of Kit Carson.
— Guy Powless
The park renaming is a relevant and important issue to a significant part of our community. The investment in changing the name to something less offensive to the Native community should be considered. Times have changed and the reference to Kit Carson is no longer worthy of our community support. The development happening in the park is wonderful, and a new name to reflect a positive image of the changes should occur now.
— Tony Swan
Looking at history through the lens of today is leading us down a dangerous path. What happens in 20 years when the lens changes. Who is without fault? Will we rename everything ‘Klamath’ should something be found about the tribe 100 years ago? Do we rename Jefferson or Washington streets because those presidents held slaves? It’s a slippery slope.
— Chuck Gasaway
I am for a name change to the Kit Carson park. Not a single child on this native land deserves to be playing at a park named after someone that murdered their people. Every modern individual fighting against “changing history” It’s only expressing their privilege and this taste of the fact that they’re being called out for that privilege.
— Jessiah Didway
History is history, you can’t change it. Are you going to take George Washington off the dollar because he owned slaves? Did Malcom X live a perfect life? Did Chief Joseph ever hurt anyone? Just teach your kids right from wrong and live your values. Quit whining about the past and live for tomorrow. If you don’t like Kit Carson, tell your kids why. But you can’t hide his historical accomplishments from them. Leave the history changing to countries like North Korea. The USA isn’t perfect but we’re #1 and we learn from our mistakes and move forward. If you erase your mistakes guess what the next generation will do.
— Isaac Nunn
Whom a society chooses to honor and memorialize speaks volumes. How we teach and understand our history speaks even louder, if it is anything but truth. If you truly are committed to “diversity and inclusion” (which is questionable based on the disbanding of the committee appointed to study it!) the renaming of the park is a fine place to start.
— Julie Ryder
Please don’t follow the masses. We have a chance here to embrace history. We can teach how our lives once lived and believed and how our community has evolved and grown. Or you can change the name and our kids will never understand the importance of history. I know you’ve heard you cannot erase history. But you can. If we are going to change the name of this park then I urge you to look into every street name park name, school name. I’m guessing there will be some negative opinions on most all. At this point how is one more important than the other? You’re opening a can you can’t close.
— Danielle Hill Cheyne
It’s high time that the park be renamed in honor of Tribal leaders in the community. I believe the Klamath Tribes are the best folks to consult on the matter, and a brief history of Kit Carson’s violence should be memorialized there. The accountability and integrity of such a change is a very positive step for the city of Klamath Falls. Such a decision inspires accountability and hope for the next generation of citizens.
— Elizabeth Gerda Hyde
I’m not defending Kit Carson as he did some despicable things, but he is part of the history of this country. I respect the tribes right to protest but ask them to remember that some of their tribal members also did things that today would also be considered despicable, one such act was attacking neighboring tribes, killing members of those tribes and taking slaves. There were many atrocities perpetrated back then, but we have to remember that was a much different world than we live in today. I would prefer to see the name remain but information provided in the park highlighting both the good and bad things that happened so we don’t forget the truths. We need to accept these things and move forward and not make similar mistakes in the future.
— Dick Leever