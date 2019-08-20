Thanks to the Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown, if you’ve been convicted of a crime in this state you may be able to have your criminal record sealed, no matter what the conviction was for.
Expungement — the removal of information regarding a conviction — is already available to those who committed relatively low-level drug crimes before the state legalized marijuana. This year lawmakers made that process cheaper and easier.
Then they went further. In Senate Bill 388B, they approved a measure that orders the governor to tell circuit courts when a pardon is granted so that a criminal’s record may be sealed. Victims have a right to weigh in on the matter but not to stop it.
It’s at least one giant step too far.
The Oregon Constitution gives the governor the right to pardon criminals, and while it’s not a routine practice, Brown has pardoned at least four men since 2016. One of the four had been convicted of armed robbery; the other three, of far less serious, nonviolent offenses. The pardons were not granted because the four had somehow been wrongly convicted, but because all had turned their lives around since their convictions.
Under the new law, all four would have their records sealed, and someone running a background check, for example, would assume the men’s run-ins with the law never occurred.
We have the same problem with sealing criminal records after a pardon as we do with expunging records involving drugs. The people involved did, indeed, commit the crimes they were convicted of and those crimes are a reflection of their disregard for the law at the time.
That’s a far cry from either having been wrongly convicted or having never committed the crime at all.
Meanwhile, the very act of issuing a pardon in the first place implies strongly that the governor, at least, believes the criminal has adequately paid for his or her crimes and has made substantial life changes. That should be enough.