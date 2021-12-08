Sometimes, I wonder if people who live in the Klamath Basin feel like they’re in a car accelerating along a road full of hairpin turns, pitching from side to side, close to crashing. Maybe they’d add that this watershed’s car is practically falling apart, the road we’re driving on is full of potholes and the passengers are family members who won’t speak each other long after a bitter fight. Some aren’t even looking out the windows.
Though I talk to people all day as a journalist, I can’t get into their heads. But all of them tell me that, in essence, this road trip is for the Griswolds.
It’s nice to know that the fishers, farmers, ranchers, researchers and even politicians arguing over water in the Klamath Basin can all agree on one thing: The way we humans are collectively managing and interacting with this place isn’t working. But that’s about the end of the list, and I believe it’s part of my job to help grow that list of common ground.
So when I saw the opportunity to produce a longform project about climate change in the Klamath Basin, I thought it would be a great chance to bring communities of the basin back together after this summer nearly tore them apart.
Global warming is that proverbial driver’s lead foot, accelerating this already debilitated basin toward chaos. Nobody here is solely responsible for this global crisis, but everyone is dealing with its ramifications.
And while I can’t single-handedly stop the car, I can try to fill in some potholes — the cracks and pits of misinformation — to keep things somewhat steady. And I can show you the parts of the car that need fixing, if there’s any hope of surviving those twists and turns.
If you’re a print subscriber to the Herald and News, you may have seen the “Heart & Soil” magazine insert that appeared in the Nov. 26 paper. We devoted that issue to a portion of “Project Klamath,” our series about addressing the Klamath Basin water crisis even as the climate changes. This chunk of the report focused on the role agricultural lands and communities can play in recovering endangered species, supporting ecosystem functions and feeding the basin’s residents.
“Project Klamath” is made possible through the support of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative, which ran a fellowship this summer for local journalists reporting on the climate crisis. The funding they provided allowed us to travel throughout the basin and take the time to hear from a variety of perspectives on the water crisis.
I hope you walk away from this series with a more concrete vision of what this basin could be if we work together to heal it — because things won’t getting better on their own if we do nothing.
It may seem odd that a project about climate change could aim to bring people together, and I think that’s because this crisis is something communities haven’t yet learned to talk about productively. Everyone is at a different stage of grief, whether it’s for a place they love, a species they treasure or a livelihood they’re losing.
Even as someone who understands the situation, I often avoid bringing it up in casual conversation. The discussion usually ends with “We’re doomed,” “It’ll rain again” or “We’ll be fine once [insert name of billionaire here] establishes a colony on Mars.” None of those scenarios are particularly comforting or even probable, nor do they get at the root of the problem and how to respond to it.
Though you’ll find a slew of data and anecdotes from your neighbors about how climate change is already wreaking havoc in the Klamath Basin, “Project Klamath” isn’t meant to convince anyone that climate change is happening. Research by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that, as of last December, roughly 74% of Americans were either alarmed, concerned or cautious about the climate crisis. Only 8% dismissed the science outright.
I have found in my conversations with various Klamath stakeholders that many people here fall within the other 18% of American attitudes toward climate change; they’re either disengaged or doubtful. They may understand that the basin’s hydrology is deteriorating — snow doesn’t behave the same way, and summers are hotter than they used to be — but the situation is already so bad that some don’t want to acknowledge that there’s an added factor, out of our control, that’s making it worse. They can feel the car accelerating, but they don’t want to look out the window.
In fact, whether you “believe” in climate change or not is almost a nonissue. Since Europeans arrived in the 19th century, the Klamath Basin hasn’t been able to make it through drought without disadvantaging some component of the system, whether fish, birds, tribes or farmers. Even if climate change weren’t in the mix, we’d still have these problems.
And at least locally, the solutions to the water crisis can also solve for its intensification under climate change. As the project will touch on, the natural system has indeed weathered longer, drier periods centuries in the past. We can empower it — and ourselves — to do so again.
“Project Klamath” doesn’t aim to answer every question about the basin; it aims to shift the paradigm in which we ask those questions. So as you begin to engage with the full series once we release it over the coming weeks, I hope you become more curious about the watershed we live in, how it’s changing and how we can improve our relationships with it. My goal with this series is not to scare you or get you arguing about the manufactured politics of climate change — it’s to show you that a vibrant, sustainable, equitable Klamath Basin remains within your reach.
— Alex Schwartz is a reporter with the Herald and News and Report for America.