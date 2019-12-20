I am not sure who is the publicist for Santa Claus these days, but they sure keep the big guy busy this time of year!
In the Klamath Basin, just like across the country, Santa is inescapable; from television to live appearances, affording children an opportunity to meet and discuss Christmas wishes. In the past few weeks alone Santa has been spotted daily during the Snowflake Festival, seen riding fire trucks in Lake County, water skiing, bowling, swimming, flying, and otherwise gallivanting in every municipality imaginable splitting time between greeting children and participating in ludicrous public recreational acts all in the spirit of the holiday season.
There are even Santa-based gatherings encompassing many Santas simultaneously, such as in New York where every year SantaCon is held; an event that began as a charitable effort gathering hundreds of Santas at once, but has earned a poor reputation as a lawless day of fights, public drunkenness, debauchery and lewd acts by seedy individuals in Santa costumes. Yes, it seems Santa, in some variation or another, is everywhere doing everything these days.
Fascinating conglomeration
How did this portly fellow become such a symbol of gift giving, and why did a nondenominational character become synonymous with a celebration that, despite its economic and pop culture fervor, remain at heart a religious holiday? Like many traditions, the origins are a fascinating conglomeration of various people, events, and beliefs evolving over time.
The traditional Christmas holiday itself is actually a greatest-hits of sorts compilation from various beliefs, steeped in Christian text but largely based on Roman Paganism’s annual Winter Solstice Festival of Saturnalia. Many of Saturnalia’s celebratory aspects were incorporated during Christianity’s infancy, as a means to better convert the Pagan masses to the burgeoning Christian faith.
Ever wonder what a decorated tree has to do with Christmas? It is a Pagan symbol representing burning trees, a result of Saturnalia’s week of gift giving, rioting and inevitable arson that would occur around ancient Rome by deliriously drunken Pagan hordes between Dec. 17-25. Since Roman culture utilized the Julian calendar, winter solstice would fall each year on Dec. 25, culminating the craziness on perhaps not coincidentally what became Christianity’s most celebrated day as well. Much of the common Bible-based tale of Christmas standardized across Christian sects combines aspects of various traditions and different dates into one singular event, perhaps simply a matter of convenience to avoid confusion.
Appearance transformation
The concept of Santa’s general appearance as we know him today has been standardized by tradition and pop culture alike; instantly recognizable as portly, jovial, and clad in red with a fondness for sweets and armed with magical abilities. While human in appearance, according to the poem for which much of his likeness is based Santa is in fact an elf, which might explain his prolific lifespan well past that of even the healthiest humans. Known by several names; St. Nick, Kris Kringle, Santa Claus – there is historic precedent behind each representation of the big guy.
Santa Claus can be traced back to a third century Turkish monk who became known as St. Nicholas. Known for charitable giving across Europe, particularly toward children, he became the European patron saint of children and sailors for centuries. St. Nicholas remained particularly popular among the Dutch, long after the Protestant Reformation. Nicholas’ death, reported as December 6, was considered lucky for either marriages or making purchases.
Centuries after St. Nicholas’ demise, different variations of the St. Nicholas story appeared across European cultures. In Scandinavia there was Jultomten, an elf that delivered gifts from a sleigh drawn by goats. Russia had Babouschka, a woman that left gifts for children to make amends for intentionally misinforming wise men of proper directions to Jerusalem to attend the birth of Christ in a timely manner. France had Père Noël, who left treats in children’s shoes and stockings. Italy’s variation was Le Befana – a friendly witch who rode a broomstick down chimneys to deliver toys. The closest resemblance to a modern Santa Claus was Christkind, or Kris Kringle, in Switzerland, Bavaria and Prussia (modern day Germany), who delivered gifts to well-behaved children.
Darker stories
Then there are the darker origin stories such as Krampus, a Central European half-goat demon who according to folklore punished children that misbehave during Christmas by kidnapping them in a sack or basket to beat them with bundles of birch branches, drown them or drag them to hell.
Believe it or not, the all-encompassing juggernaut that is Christmas’ popularity is a relatively recent change. Christmas did not gain great popularity until Dutch settlers in New York brought their saintly beliefs to the new world, and by the late 18th century began celebrating Christmas and its beloved saint “Sinter Klaas” – the shortened nickname for Saint Nicholas. The Dutch celebrations spread, and soon Sinter Klaas also became the patron saint of New York by the early 1800s. In 1822 Clement Clarke Moore wrote his famous poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” changing Sinter Klaas into “Santa Claus.” The overwhelming popularity of the poem instantly became a standard of the Christmas holiday, and by proxy the representative description of Moore’s Santa Claus.
Unofficial mascot
The commonly defined image of Santa Claus began appearing in newspaper cartoons by the 1880s, now clad in familiar red attire based largely on Moore’s descriptive poem. Yet the full concept as we know the jolly old elf in all of his eccentricities and wonderment would not become a unilaterally agreed upon likeness until a certain company in the early 20th century began wholeheartedly embracing a singular image of Santa Claus as the company’s unofficial mascot. That company was Coca-Cola, whom we largely have to thank for creating the Santa Claus we celebrate today.
So however Santa became a cultural icon, whether through child kidnappings, arson, protecting sailors or sugary beverages; his happy likeness represents today the good intentions and greater good behind a holiday that might otherwise best be known for travel nightmares and consumerism on steroids. Thanks Santa, for being you, in all of your various lovable and bizarre forms.