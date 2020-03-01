The Klamath River is steelhead and salmon country. This river’s Chinook salmon and steelhead fisheries have supported commercial and recreational fishing economies for more than a century—and native cultures for millennia. But the Klamath’s salmon and steelhead populations are trending downward rapidly.
There’s no getting around the fact that the Iron Gate, Copco I and II, and JC Boyle dams are a big reason why. We can’t recover the Klamath’s legendary salmon and steelhead runs without addressing the dam question.
For some watersheds, the most effective and economical option is simply to remove dams. This option was endorsed for the Klamath River by numerous stakeholders – including PacifiCorp (the current owner of the dams), and the States of California and Oregon as part of the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement signed in 2015.
Yet some folks want to try anything except taking out the Klamath dams—including transporting adult salmon above the dams with a “salmon cannon.” To recover salmon and steelhead populations we need to do much more than simply give adults a mechanical boost over dams.
Juvenile salmonids often move throughout a watershed to access better habitats and, after smolting, need to migrate down river past the dams. A salmon cannon isn’t used to transport juvenile salmon around dams, meaning that with the dams in place many juveniles would struggle to complete their life cycle. Capturing and transporting juveniles would require constructing a fish collection tower.
One such tower costs over $100 million dollars. Four such towers would be needed in the Klamath. While moving adults above dams via salmon cannon might be relatively cheap, getting juveniles past dams and out of the system can be expensive.
Further, a salmon cannon doesn’t solve habitat problems associated with dams. Stagnant impoundments behind the Klamath dams contribute to warmer water temperatures and lower levels of dissolved oxygen that can be lethal to fish. Those conditions also produce toxic algae blooms, which limit the ability of adult and juvenile salmon to utilize those slack-water habitats.
The dams also disrupt natural river processes that transport sediment through the system. These processes are critical to forming habitat, such as pools, riffles, gravel bars and side-channels, required by adult and juvenile salmon and steelhead.
In short, the four Klamath dams create a suite of problems for fish that need to be addressed if we are serious about salmon and steelhead recovery. And we should be serious about it. Klamath Basin farmers know all too well now that the fortunes of local agriculture and communities are closely linked to the health of Klamath salmon and steelhead runs.
Dam removal is a remarkably effective way to restore some river systems and we now have the science to prove it, thanks to ongoing studies of rivers like the Elwha on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, where two dams were removed in 2012 and 2015.
I personally have been involved for years with monitoring and research on the Elwha. Elwha summer steelhead were almost extinct prior to dam removal. Now, only four years after the uppermost dam was deconstructed, this population has dramatically improved. Coho and Chinook salmon have started to produce a large number of natural-origin smolts in the Elwha.
My father and grandfather – avid anglers both — told me I was born too late, that I had missed the best fishing. Well, that isn’t true for the Elwha. The next generation of anglers, both tribal and sport, will have more opportunity to fish the Elwha for salmon and steelhead than any generation in the previous 100 years.
And literally all we had to do was take out two dams.
John McMillan is the senior scientist for Trout Unlimited’s Wild Steelhead Initiative and one of the world’s foremost experts on steelhead biology. He lives on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington.