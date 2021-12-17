Going to school throughout this pandemic has definitely been hard.
We went from in-person school to online school to a mix of in-person and online school, which made learning more stressful.
When I tell an adult I have bad grades, they say it’s fine and that since we are in the middle of a pandemic, people aren’t going to care about our grades so much.
This pandemic has caused me to have a roller coaster of emotions. I can go from being extremely stressed to being relieved about school, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases.
If the number of cases get really high, I get scared that we will have to go back to online school at home and I would prefer not to do that again because it was extremely stressful the first time. When the number of cases get really low, I feel relieved because I know that we can stay in school.
A lot of adults think that going to school during the pandemic would be easier, but to most kids it is not. Even though we know a lot more about technology than some adults, it was still really hard for me to adapt to this new way of learning online.
When you grow up learning a certain way for years and then suddenly change to learning in a whole new format, it can be stressful. We had to learn how to do our work online and we also had to learn to do our work both online and on paper at the same time. Not only did we have to adapt to this new way of learning in a short amount of time, but we also couldn’t socialize with our friends at school when COVID-19 first started.
At my age, being able to socialize with your friends is very important because then you have someone to talk to about your feelings, as well as someone to make you feel less lonely. I don’t like that we have to wear a mask to school everyday and for sports, but if that is all I have to do to still go to school in-person and to play in games then I am OK with that. Wearing them during games makes it a little difficult to breathe and a little harder to see but our teams still do their best.
When we first got sent home from school due to COVID-19 I realized that there were some opportunities I would miss out on that I would not be able to have in the future. The pandemic also caused a lot of kid’s mental health to get much worse, including mine.
I went for so long saying that I didn’t think COVID affected me, but it did. I just didn’t want to admit it. The pandemic affected my family and friends, it affected my mental health, and most of all it affected my learning.
To me it is heartbreaking to think that we may never go back to the way we were before the pandemic. I have learned so much from this pandemic, such as not to take the people in my life for granted and I also learned new ways to help my mental health.
There are always going to be things in life that you cannot control, but you can always try and make the best of a bad situation. I don’t know how long this pandemic will go on for and I don’t know when the pandemic will get better but all I can do is hope for the best and live my life.
— Elise Rowley, 15, attended Klamath Union High School in 2020 before deciding to finish her diploma via homeschooling options.