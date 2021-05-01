In response to Michael Fritschi’s guest commentary, we would like to point out that Mr. Fritschi’s derogatory statements about the opposition not having the same degrees as him does not help his argument. It doesn’t take much effort to conduct research thanks to modern technology.
Nonetheless, it only takes time and effort to read about different projects throughout the world to gain an understanding that what the SSSD is proposing is not the norm. Also, people don’t respect those who continually talk down to them. If you have a proposal and want to appeal to our community, stating that we are “probably smart and decent people,” and then making claims that we aren’t properly educated doesn’t gain admiration from anyone. These statements from Mr. Fritschi shows how he’s trying to bully these projects through.
Just because SSSD states that irrigating with Class D/C/B recycled water and land application of class B biosolids is allowable by DEQ and EPA, doesn’t make it true, appropriate or ethical. The EPA is not mandating anyone to use recycled water and biosolids. In their documents, the EPA states that this is an alternative and will only work if these projects meet certain criteria. One criterion is that the land must not be sloped more than 4%. The Reeder site does not meet this standard as it has areas of greater than 8% slope, according to internet slope analysis. This doesn’t meet the EPA or DEQ’s criteria for site placement; yet, the SSSD is wasting ratepayer’s funds as the land is still in process of being purchased and earnest money has been spent.
Mr. Fritschi also perpetually states in their application the use of recycled water for “alfalfa and processed food crops.” However, the use of recycled water on alfalfa is not allowed under the Department of Environmental Quality internal management directive. Had Fritschi consulted the DEQ directive, he would know that alfalfa and wastewater add nitrogen to the soil, therefore compounding nutrients. He is making promises to the community and the farmers who are willing to sell their land that he cannot keep.
In SSSD’s application, they state this is a 20-year plan. Mr. Fritschi, who authored the application, is now stating otherwise. In the past year and a half, we have provided research to SSSD, the planning commission and county commissioners to show that nutrients, salts, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, and other contaminants in wastewater buildup in the soil from repeated application of wastewater renders the soil and farmland useless over time. And SSSD did not refute it. The SSSD needs to focus on a permanent solution for the TMDLs, not one that will render valued farmland useless in 20 years.
The SSSD needs to follow the city’s lead on a modern approach to dealing with wastewater and biosolid treatment that gets the water out of the river, and benefits the community as a whole instead of using archaic methods that will ruin prime farm ground, property values, and the drinking water of many homeowners.
If the joint operations study determined that it was not feasible to combine with the city, this should have been documented and shared with the ratepayers. Unfortunately, the SSSD has yet to produce an actual cost analysis for any of their proposals. If a collaboration does not occur soon, the SSSD will waste more patrons’ money on a project that will cost $40-$60 million, or more. Like the city is doing, clean up the water to Class A and send it to Klamath Drainage District. No one says this will be an easy task. But the city, county commissioners and DEQ themselves are saying it’s doable, so the SSSD needs to participate.
It is impossible to know how fiscally responsible the SSSD is as all board meeting notes for the last six months and budget sheets from their website are now missing. This may indicate there are irresponsible expenditures occurring and decisions made without ratepayers’ knowledge.
The SSSD has yet to show our community any information to defend their actions. We continue to do their work for them — even though we don’t have degrees in wastewater management or engineering. And until they actually produce verifiable, sound science and financial reports, we have every right and obligation to continue to question what they do and why they are doing it.
We know you really care about your sewer rates, and we invite you to join us in asking all the same questions and demanding answers. To usher in a modern approach, we urge you to vote for Michael Koger and Kevin Harter for leadership that values fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency while finding clean, reliable, and safe wastewater solutions that benefit the whole Basin.
-Trisha Roninger and Lisa Stringer are members of the United Neighbors Against Wastewater Intrusion Coalition