How does one make something go viral? It is not a method with which I am familiar.
However, at 81 years old, as a longtime member of Mensa and a former member of Women’s Army Corps, and as a person who has seen a good portion of the world over the years — a lot of it in the Klamath Basin — I would like to offer some suggestions for the future. And I would like to share it with whomever might be interested.
The bottom line in doing something creditable in the future is education — good, thorough education.
My mother’s older siblings walked three miles to and from school every day, back in Oklahoma. That is a fact, not a generalization. This was in the very early years of the last century. The whole family moved to Klamath County in 1913 and they still walked to school, although it was just across the road.
When they got here, the school across the road was very small and very dilapidated. So my grandfather built a new school building the very next year: Spring Lake School in 1914. He believed very deeply that all children, not just his own, needed to get a good education.
Somewhere along the road from a century ago, most of our world has lost that thread of reasonableness. Our greatest possessions — our children — are left to find their own way without any instruction on how to deal with the real world.
It has always been my contention that had we as civilization/culture/country/economy (whatever label you want to apply) spent sufficient money on education and on getting and paying good, qualified teachers what they were worth, then we wouldn’t need all the prisons we now have to support.
At one time California (back in the 1960s) funded its community colleges so there was no tuition. I always thought that was a great idea, but like so many good ideas, it bit the dust years ago. I believe that trade schools and community colleges should be available to anyone who wants to attend them, not just to anyone who can afford them.
The bottom line is: It is not getting any better. Even with COVID-19 left out of the equation, our current educational system sucks.
The old adage that those that can do “do” and that those that can’t “teach” has never been truer. It is not the fault of the ones who choose to be teachers, it is the fault of a society who pays good teachers far less than they deserve and are worth. Consequently, good, competent, talented teachers find other occupations which pay them more.
If we had built more schools and funded them properly, we wouldn’t have needed to build and support at tax payer expense so many costly prisons. That is an easy generalization, but it is so very true.
Now, with the pandemic, our children, who were already being unbelievably short-changed on an adequate education, are now being cut off not only from the scholastic learning, but also from learning the emotional and social skills they need to deal with things in this world.
We cannot go back in time, but it is possible to bring forward some of the principles that governed this great country 100 years ago.
Make the law more unassailable. Yes the lawbreakers have rights, but so do we, all of their victims. And so do our children. There is no easy answers to any of the current problems. But they need to be dealt with from the ground up, not from the top down.
That means competent people need to be on the school boards, on the myriad of other boards and management levels of local government.
Even with the small ballot we had at this election, there were too many blank spaces. You must get involved if you want our basic government principals to continue to work.
Run for a precinct position. An unbelievable number of them are empty and this is the grass roots of our government.
Run for the board of directors of whatever that project you are interested in. The Soil Conservation Service has empty board positions, so does Klamath Basin Irrigation District, and so do many more of the administrative organizations in our area. I’d try and name them all, but the list is exhaustive.
I think I did my fair share when I was younger. Now it is your turn. Apathy has brought us to the low level of personal contribution we now have.
Get busy and let’s bring Klamath County up to par. Then maybe some of the rest of our great nation will follow our lead.
— Joan F. Riker