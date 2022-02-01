Dredge Upper Klamath Lake; do not dredge Upper Klamath Lake. I don’t know which side you are on, nor does it matter.
Although it is doubtful anyone will listen, here is a third alternative, which I espoused in the 314 Clean Lakes Report which my company did in the early 1980s. No other entity has put forth my solution (except, in part, John Boyle 100 years ago).
Why dredge when there is water covering the dredgable materials? “Sucking” the sludge up then mostly sucks up water, wasting energy and time and manpower and leaving you with a sloppy mess. When the water is low on Upper Klamath Lake (or Gerber, or Malone), all you have is a river sized flow following through the lowest levels of the reservoir.
If you dredge these exposed mud flats, you do not stir up sludge to muck up the water, like dredging the water covered lake bed would do. Those who have been in Klamath County for 50 years have memories of Upper Klamath Lake being just a river channel — I have pictures!
The fish managed to survive the very low water levels. It was not their best habitat, but they came back when the water came back.
Over a period of time, lower the water level of each reservoir and then dredge the mud flats to deepen it. Yes, it will cost a lot; but not as much as dredging when the subject lake is full. To me, doing it that way is only common sense.
In our 314 report we suggested as a possible action that the railroad and Highway 97 from the north of Hanks Marsh (e.g. Algoma) to just east of Modoc Point be rebuilt on a dyke directly from one point to the other. An unbelievable amount of the dredge material (taken from the mud flats west of the dyke) could then be relocated to the east side of the new highway/railway to eventually become farmland.
Many years after making the suggestion, I discovered that John Boyle had suggested the same thing back in 1915 or thereabouts. He was a visionary, and many of his ideas have been used.
To me it is a great loss that this particular idea has never come to fruition. It would have saved several lives lost to boulders hitting vehicles on Highway 97 north of Algoma; the money spent building retainer walls and wire ground cover to slow the tumbling rocks would never have been needed; the drive would have been shorter and easier; and Upper Klamath Lake would be able to hold a lot more water after extensive dredging on the west side of the dyke .
Environmentally, yes, there would be an impact. But I truly feel it would be mitigated by the final results, as would a lot of other problems, such as our current lack of available water for our lifeblood — the farmers who provide us with food.
— Joan Riker is the former owner of Klamath Consulting Service and co-author of the 314 Clean Lakes Project report, published in 1983.