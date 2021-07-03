It is difficult to summarize six months of the 2021 legislative session in just a few paragraphs. There were many twists and turns, anticipated events and unexpected issues — yet through it all I believe the wins for the people of southern Klamath and Lake counties will help make us stronger in both the short and long term. There were a number of important bills that I chief-sponsored, co-sponsored or carried on the House floor which passed the Oregon Legislature this year: • HB 3162 — Crater Lake National Park Day • SB 19 — Transfer of Warner Creek Correctional Facility to Lake County if the prison closes • HB 2472 — Oregon Tech designated as Oregon’s only Polytechnic University • HB 2089 — North Lake County added as part of Klamath Community College service district • HB 2433 — Extention of Tax Credit for Rural Medical Providers • HB 3389 — Protect Small Business from Unemployment Insurance pricing surge • HB 2738 – Full and adequate funding for CASA In addition to new laws, there is significant money coming to our communities to help with local infrastructure, job training and more: • Oregon Tech, New Residence Hall Facility: $55,650,000 • Lakeview — Water Treatment Facility: $15,000,000 • Klamath Crimson Rose: $12,194,093 • Lake County Railroad: $3,349,960 • Klamath Community College Childcare Resource Learning Center: $1,540,000 • Klamath County Economic Development Association: $1,000,000 • South Central Oregon Economic Development District: $1,000,000 Unfortunately, there were still many disappointments. First and foremost was the lockdown of the Capitol building to the public. Closure to the public is unprecedented, as never before has this happened in Oregon’s history. While virtual testimony became the norm, the participation and effectiveness of remote testimony was sorely lacking. This remote method could be somewhat helpful for those in Klamath and Lake counties who live a long way from the Capitol, however overall participation in the process statewide was significantly hampered by technical glitches and the loss of face-to-face communication. For the best results in our legislative process, it requires the option of direct public access and input, not comments restricted to tiny squares on a computer screen. Other disappointments include: public policies that lower the value of the Oregon high school diploma as well as short-fund public education by $300 million, new Second Amendment-right restrictions and bills that replace our founding principle of equality under the law with the foreign and new definition of “equity” as favoritism. I am continually thankful to each of you — despite the obstacles — who stayed involved and engaged in the legislative process. Thank you for all your emails, letters and phone calls. It is an honor to serve on your behalf in the state legislature. I will continue to find ways to bring us together as a state and not divide us. I will work to bring balance back to Oregon’s policy making. I will continue to stand for the principles that make our state and our nation great. As we step into the interim, please know that I, and my staff, are available to help with any concerns you may have with a state agency or ideas for future policy in Oregon. Finally, enjoy our Independence Day weekend with family and friends reflecting on the sacrifices for freedom given by so many long ago — heroes known and unknown. We live in a blessed nation in one of the most beautiful states in the Union. — E. Werner Reschke is Oregon State Representative for District 56, which covers much of Klamath and Lake counties.
It is difficult to summarize six months of the 2021 legislative session in just a few paragraphs. There were many twists and turns, anticipated events and unexpected issues — yet through it all I believe the wins for the people of southern Klamath and Lake counties will help make us stronger in both the short and long term.
There were a number of important bills that I chief-sponsored, co-sponsored or carried on the House floor which passed the Oregon Legislature this year:
• HB 3162 — Crater Lake National Park Day
• SB 19 — Transfer of Warner Creek Correctional Facility to Lake County if the
prison closes
• HB 2472 — Oregon Tech designated as Oregon’s only Polytechnic University
• HB 2089 — North Lake County added as part of Klamath Community College
service district
• HB 2433 — Extention of Tax Credit for Rural Medical Providers
• HB 3389 — Protect Small Business from Unemployment Insurance pricing surge
• HB 2738 – Full and adequate funding for CASA
In addition to new laws, there is significant money coming to our communities to help with local infrastructure, job training and more:
• Oregon Tech, New Residence Hall Facility: $55,650,000
• Lakeview — Water Treatment Facility: $15,000,000
• Klamath Crimson Rose: $12,194,093
• Lake County Railroad: $3,349,960
• Klamath Community College Childcare Resource Learning Center: $1,540,000
• Klamath County Economic Development Association: $1,000,000
• South Central Oregon Economic Development District: $1,000,000
Unfortunately, there were still many disappointments. First and foremost was the lockdown of the Capitol building to the public. Closure to the public is unprecedented, as never before has this happened in Oregon’s history. While virtual testimony became the norm, the participation and effectiveness of remote testimony was sorely lacking. This remote method could be somewhat helpful for those in Klamath and Lake counties who live a long way from the Capitol, however overall participation in the process statewide was significantly hampered by technical glitches and the loss of face-to-face communication. For the best results in our legislative process, it requires the option of direct public access and input, not comments restricted to tiny squares on a computer screen.
Other disappointments include: public policies that lower the value of the Oregon high school diploma as well as short-fund public education by $300 million, new Second Amendment-right restrictions and bills that replace our founding principle of equality under the law with the foreign and new definition of “equity” as favoritism.
I am continually thankful to each of you — despite the obstacles — who stayed involved and engaged in the legislative process. Thank you for all your emails, letters and phone calls. It is an honor to serve on your behalf in the state legislature. I will continue to find ways to bring us together as a state and not divide us. I will work to bring balance back to Oregon’s policy making. I will continue to stand for the principles that make our state and our nation great.
As we step into the interim, please know that I, and my staff, are available to help with any concerns you may have with a state agency or ideas for future policy in Oregon. Finally, enjoy our Independence Day weekend with family and friends reflecting on the sacrifices for freedom given by so many long ago — heroes known and unknown. We live in a blessed nation in one of the most beautiful states in the Union.
— E. Werner Reschke is Oregon State Representative for District 56, which covers much of Klamath and Lake counties.