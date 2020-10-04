My name is E. Werner Reschke, serving as your state representative for four years. Previously, I owned and operated a small business for 20 years after working for three Fortune 500 companies.
Oregon politics are out of balance. Oregonians want their leaders to come together to find solutions that benefit all of us, not policies that benefit special interest groups. However, Oregon has been drifting to the left for over a decade and is banging against the guard rails, similar to a car with an alignment problem.
Bottomline: Democrats have supermajority power. Oregon’s House of Representatives has 38 Democrats and 22 Republicans. Oregon’s Senate has 18 Democrats and 12 Republicans. This means that Democrats do not require one single Republican vote to pass new policy or increase taxes. They no longer need to engage and work with Republicans on any legislative matters. This leads to government overreach and arrogance which too often harms our livelihoods.
The Democratic majority in Salem are working against the will of the people. In 2016, Oregonians voted clearly to reject Ballot Measure 97, a gross receipts tax. However, with Democrat-only votes, Oregon’s first gross receipts tax was passed by the 2019 legislature. In 2014, Oregon voters rejected Ballot Measure 88 — allowing illegal immigrants to get an Oregon’s drivers license. Once again, Democrat-majority votes in 2019 passed a similar bill with the Governor’s signature.
My inbox is constantly filled with parents across the state asking me to reopen schools. However, the Democratic leadership and governor deny this request — while our children’s education falls further behind. Schools in Europe and Asia are open amid the coronavirus, other states are open, but Oregon remains closed.
The people’s voice is imperative. My job as your state representative is to do all I can, within the constraints of the Constitution, to represent your best interests in Salem. I serve in the Capitol to work on good policy, not merely to enable bad policy that will harm our lives.
One key bill at issue in February, was cap-and-trade. This bill would be devastating for southern Klamath and Lake counties. With a bill this complicated and far reaching, I believe Oregonians deserve a chance to directly vote on cap-and-trade.
During my four years in Salem I have had many successes for Klamath and Lake counties. Here are just a few of them: $40 million for Oregon Tech’s Cornett Hall Renovation, making it one of the west coast’s most modern engineering facilities; nearly $20 million for Oregon Tech’s Boivin Hall improvements; championed a bill allowing Klamath Community College and other community colleges to offer 4-year applied baccalaureate degrees; chief-sponsored legislation making Sky Lakes Medical Center providers eligible for Oregon’s Rural Medical Tax Credit; ensured Klamath County School District retained its small high school funding; authored legislation for high speed broadband internet to reach Merrill and Malin and worked with key legislators to pass a bill lowering licensing barriers for military spouses. In August I led the way to keep Warner Creek Correctional facility open.
My endorsement list is long. A quick overview includes: Oregon Right To Life, Oregon Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, Sheriffs of Oregon, Small Business Association and Timber Unity. Visit my website to see the full list of organizations who endorse me for state representative.
I am proud of what I have accomplished during the past four years. It will be an honor to serve another term as your state representative. I pledge to continue working hard in order to protect your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Oregon is a great state. This election can help bring back legislative balance to our state. May God bless you, your family and our Oregon.
— E. Werner Reschke is the incumbent state representative for District 56, covering much of southern Klamath and Lake counties. He is running for re-election in November.