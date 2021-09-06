Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
The Legislature is tasked with drawing new legislative district maps this year that will determine who your elected officials are.
What is redistricting? It’s a constitutional requirement to rebalance political boundaries based on population changes from the U.S. Census.
Members of the House and Senate Redistricting Committees will be hosting virtual hearings for you and your communities to seek input on where to move state Senate and House district lines, as well as where to put Oregon’s new 6th congressional district.
For residents in Congressional District 2, sign up to testify at your virtual public hearings Wednesday, Sept. 8 starting at 1 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 10 starting at 8 a.m.
If you want to know what criteria other states use to ensure it’s a fair and transparent process, you can learn more online. Axios recently reported that Oregon is at a high risk of gerrymandering. This is an illegal strategy of drawing maps that ignore the rules to favor one party’s candidates. Your presence at the public hearings will reduce this risk.
I hope everyone in our communities will bring comments and concerns to these virtual hearings. Your input will help guide the committee’s work so they can create more fair and representative maps.
There is nothing more important this year than giving our communities a say in the actions and decisions that will affect them. I look forward to hearing about our strong turnout.