As Jackson County begins to reopen some of its park facilities, we’re about to find out if local residents have taken to heart the restrictions we have all learned to live with over the past month. State parks remain closed, but state officials should watch carefully to see how the county reopenings go.
This is a test. We will all be graded on our ability to practice social distancing even outdoors, and our willingness to stay out of closed areas such as playgrounds and picnic shelters. And don’t swipe the hand sanitizer.
County parks officials have announced a gradual easing of the complete closure imposed March 23. Starting Friday, boat ramps will reopen at Dodge Bridge, Takelma, Upper Rogue Regional Park, Rogue Elk, Willow Lake, Agate Lake and Hoover Ponds. Dispersed recreation areas at Emigrant Lake will reopen as well.
On May 15, day-use areas at Emigrant Lake and Cantrall-Buckley Park on the Applegate River will open.
But there’s a catch.
Those areas will remain open only if users continue to practice social distancing, and only if they honor barricades and taped-off areas such as playgrounds and picnic shelters that cause people to group together. If not, the parks will be locked down again.
Restrooms will be open, sanitized regularly and stocked with soap and hand sanitizer. But if people steal the soap rather than leaving it for others to use, restrooms will be locked up once again.
Sheltering in place has been hard on everyone, and the warm weather has Southern Oregonians itching to get back to the outdoor activities they love. If that can be accomplished in a limited way, while still observing the restrictions that have succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, we’ll all be better off.
Meanwhile, it’s unfortunate that all state parks remain completely closed. The Oregon State Parks website explains that grocery stores, medical facilities and other amenities near remote state parks shouldn’t have to cope with thousands of visitors and the risk of infection they bring with them.
That’s a fair point. But not all state parks are remote. In our own area, TouVelle Recreation Area and Valley of the Rogue Park are close to urban areas. They also offer access to relatively level walking paths for older citizens and those with disabilities. It ought to be possible for state parks officials to allow very limited reopening of carefully selected day use areas while maintaining the closure of more remote parks and campgrounds.
That would take some of the pressure off county parks as well.
So enjoy the limited opportunity to get outdoors, but please, don’t ruin it for everyone by ignoring the necessary restrictions.