The five men and women charged with overseeing the state’s Public Employees Retirement System have a difficult job. The system they manage has a $27 billion gap between what it is expected to raise and what is owed to retirees. If investments don’t make up the gap, taxpayers end up paying more and more.
Among other things, the board must decide just how much the system’s investments will earn over the next two years. The decision they made on Friday was, at least, questionable.
They set the expected rate of return at 7.2%. That’s unchanged since 2017. Even a small percentage change in the rate can have big repercussions because most of the earnings of the PERS system come from investments. If that 7.2% is accurate, all well and good. Otherwise, there’s trouble ahead.
A lower rate is not popular with two key groups — public employees and public agencies. Lower rates mean lower retirement benefit calculations. Lower rates also mean public agencies — the state, school districts and other public employers — have to contribute more money to keep enough money in the system to pay future benefits. For instance, ticking it down to 7% would increase the size of the gap by $1.8 billion and require public employers to chip in about $300 million more over the next two years, according to The Oregonian.
But on the other hand, keeping the assumed rate higher than some projections could be a way to intentionally kick the expenses of the system on to future generations. The Legislature already did its share of that with elements of its PERS reform in Senate Bill 1049. The bill essentially just extended the period of time over which the $27 billion is paid, making it cost more in the long run. Surely, the system doesn’t need more of that. But that could well be the outcome of Friday’s vote.
What made the vote on the rate more intriguing is that there was a split. That’s unusual. As The Oregonian reported, two board members without ties to the system wanted to lower the rate of return, because they believed that reflected a more reasonable expectation about investment performance. Two members of the board who represent employers and employees in the system and the board chair voted to keep the 7.2%.
Solving the PERS challenge doesn’t have a solution without winners or losers. Once again, Oregon has made a decision tilted toward passing on the costs to future generations.