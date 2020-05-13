As tragic as the COVID-19 pandemic has been and continues to be, it has brought into focus one important point: the days of partisan politics are over. If we are to succeed as a state and as a nation, we must begin to work together in solving those complex challenges before us and do so without further delay.
Empathetic leadership charted by facts and data must replace the empty rhetoric that sows division in order for us to recover and move forward. Regrettably, this cannot be accomplished if we continue to subscribe to a single color, red or blue.
To be clear, the pandemic did not create our partisan divide. One need only to revisit the dysfunctional legislative session that unfolded earlier this year, as many critical pieces of legislation became collateral damage to partisan gamesmanship that included a legislator walkout. In short, partisan politics costs us dearly, perhaps more than we know.
Several bills in particular would have helped our region greatly. Insult to injury, many were very much within reach as the legislative session ultimately derailed. There was SB 1514, introduced through the Senate Interim Committee on Wildfire and Recovery, that established projects for reducing wildfire risks on forest and rangelands. There was HB 4073, which would have capped the rising cost of life-sustaining insulin for diabetics. There was HB 4079, introduced by Representative Marsh, a bill to establish a fund for infrastructure improvements specific to much needed rural broadband access. These are just a few of many bills that would have helped our district greatly, all lost as casualties of a red versus blue divide.
This election season, we cannot afford the distractions of partisan politics. Rather, we must elect leaders with the best ideas and abilities.