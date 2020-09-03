My name is Hugh Palcic and I am running to represent you in the Oregon Senate.
I do so, not to represent a specific party or ideology, but as someone who cares deeply about our future and possesses the abilities to deliver. From the beginning, I have vowed to place our district’s needs above any partisan level. Perhaps that is why more than one major party in Oregon has nominated me to represent you in the Oregon Senate.
To be certain, it does not matter to me who is in charge, or what party they belong to, as long as they are capable and effective in solving our challenges. Our leaders should perform their duties with respect and dignity for all they represent, and the office in which they hold. Unfortunately, and as the last three and half years have demonstrated, our senator has failed to meet these standards.
The poor condition of our district is a reflection of the ineffective — and at times non-existent — leadership provided by Senator Dennis Linthicum. For example, food insecurity and unemployment within our district ranks among the highest in the state.
When compared statewide, our senate district sits at or near the bottom in almost every key performance indicator. From high school graduation rates, to reliance on food stamps, to median household income, Senate District 28 simply does not stack up. It stands as our senator’s report card. One not worthy of rewarding another four years.
Digging out from these conditions, now exacerbated by a pandemic, won’t be easy. We need solid plans for our region and skilled leaders to actually deliver. The stakes could not be higher. This election, ask yourself this one question, are you better off today than you were four years ago? In my opinion, the results speak for themselves.
That is why I run.
Hugh Palcic is the Independent Party and Democratic Party candidate running for Senate District 28.