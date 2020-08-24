One of the best ideas for the second special legislative session was from state Sen. Tim Knopp, Republican from Bend. It would have ensured more ballots would be counted.
It was rejected by the Democratic leadership that controls the Legislature. It went nowhere.
It deserves reconsideration if there is another special session before the November election, especially with the uncertainty surrounding mail delivery. House Speaker Tina Kotek “said in an Aug. 11 briefing with reporters that changing state law to set a ballot postmark deadline was one of a few issues that would warrant a third special session in the fall,” as The Oregonian reported. So, there’s hope.
The law says now that your ballot must be in a ballot box by 8 p.m. on Election Day or be received by mail by that day. Knopp’s bill would have changed Oregon law so that ballots would be counted if they were postmarked by the Saturday before Election Day. It would not matter when the ballots were received.
Would that cause more hassle for county clerks? Might it delay initial determination of winners in elections? Yes and yes. But what is more important?
Knopp’s bill had two parts. And the second part may be why it didn’t get more support. His bill would have also forbidden what is called ballot harvesting or ballot collecting. It’s when people fill out their ballot and someone else mails it or turns it in. Knopp wanted to limit that ability to family members or guardians.
Ballot collecting might be helpful to protect vulnerable people during the pandemic. It can also be a tool used by groups or individuals to help get out the vote for candidates and issues they support. Republicans acknowledged Democrats used it so well it helped them in California during the 2018 midterm elections.
The other issues with ballot collecting are fraud or mistakes. A group collecting ballots could not turn in some ballots if it thought they might not support the candidates or issues backed by the group. And people do make mistakes. Ballot collecting can magnify them. In Oregon, the progressive political group Defend Oregon failed to turn in 96 ballots for the November 2018 election in time to be counted.
Lawmakers should change the law to allow more ballots to be counted along the lines of Knopp’s idea. If the ballot collecting provisions are too contentious, just skip that.