The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is considering a major renovation to the outdoor Elizabethan Theatre. The primary motivation is to allow the venue to stage performances when wildfire smoke makes outdoor shows impossible, but there are other compelling reasons to make changes.
The festival released its annual report this week, detailing $2.6 million in losses — $2 million of that attributed to smoke from wildfires. That followed a loss of $2.8 million in 2017.
Last summer’s smoke forced OSF to cancel nine performances and more 17 shows to Ashland High School’s Mountain Avenue Theatre — which holds only 400 people. The Elizabethan seats 1,190.
After last season, festival officials made changes to the 2019 season, opening the outdoor season a week early, planning ahead to move performances to Ashland High if necessary and adding matinee performances at the high school as well. But those are make-do arrangements that don’t make up the lost ticket revenue. Acting Executive Director Paul Christy says the festival wants a permanent solution going forward.
That’s prudent, and reflects a recognition that smoke-free summers may not be a realistic expectation.
Christy stressed that OSF has not yet decided to move forward with the renovation project, and acknowledged the festival would have to make the case to donors and to the community that the changes are needed. There are reasons to consider the venture beyond the smoke issue, however.
When OSF announced its smoke contingency plans in March, General Manager Ted DeLong said a project to add a retractable roof to the Elizabethan Theatre could also include expanding the number of seats — something festival officials would like to do.
That could mean increased ticket sales, which would help the festival’s bottom line. It also would allow the Elizabethan Theatre to operate in the winter months — something that is not possible with an open-air theater.
The opportunity to see world-class stage productions under the stars has historically been one of OSF’s big draws, and preserving experience is vitally important, when weather and air quality permit.
But making the outdoor theater usable in less-than-optimum conditions while preserving the outdoor feel with a retractable roof would give the festival more indoor options without losing seats.
A project of that size would require a major capital campaign, but OSF already is ramping up its marketing and development staff in an effort to reduce its reliance on ticket and concession sales as a percentage of income. Boosting donations and solving the smoke problem would help ensure the festival’s future health and long-term survival.