There is plenty of water in the Upper Klamath Lake reservoir to supply Klamath Project farmers with water, which is appurtenant and deeded to their land, including enough water to protect sucker fish in the Upper Klamath Lake reservoir.
Klamath Irrigation District needs to run the Project as they are contracted to do for the patrons of the Klamath Reclamation Project.
There is approximately 338,000-339,000 acre feet of stored water in the Upper Klamath Lake reservoir. The lake level sits at 4,140.73-foot elevation with 80% snow pack and approximately 1,285 cubic feet per second of live flow coming into Upper Klamath Lake.
Add to that 200 to 400 CFS of natural springs feeding into the Upper Klamath Lake Reservoir year-round. The live flow coming into the UKL reservoir between now and September 30 will be 300,000 to 320,000 acre-feet of water.
Currently the Bureau of Reclamation, through no authority of their own, is releasing more than 1,300 cubic feet per second of water over the Link River Dam to flow out to the Pacific Ocean, serving no purpose whatsoever.
In a drought year (with any amount of common sense) you would close Link River Dam down to 200 cfs and the Klamath Irrigation District could put 800-900 cfs through the A Canal to service all of its patrons. That would leave 200 to 300 CFS stored in the Upper Klamath Lake reservoir which would start raising the lake level, protecting the sucker fish, and storing enough water for later use and evaporation — all of this while farmers and ranchers are irrigating their crops.
Implementing this plan we would likely not even tap into any of the stored water in the Upper Klamath Lake reservoir.
Using simple math, if we put 800 CFS through the A Canal for 160 days we will use around 254,000 acre-feet of water, with 900 CFS we would use 285,000 acre-feet. Keep in mind that there will be 300,000 to 320,000 acre-feet coming into Upper Klamath Lake reservoir.
Amazing isn't it? We would not even tap into the stored water that is currently in the lake. This could happen just by using natural flow coming into the UKL reservoir.
This is a "manufactured drought." As you can see there is plenty of water for farmers and fish.
This water is private property deeded to the land and it is an Oregon stored water right.
Klamath Project farmers: it's time to stand up for your private property. We need to come together as one, starting with our local law enforcement, county commissioners, farmers, ranchers and local businesses.
We the people need to make a stand and let the federal government know we will not take their bullying, strong-arming and overreach of our private property and Constitutional rights.
The Reclamation Act of 1902 that this project was contracted under states the BOR and the farmers will follow and obey all State and federal laws. So if the BOR would follow the Oregon State stored water right law we will obey the federal ESA law, which states that if the federal government wants private property, land or water to protect animals, plants or fish they must pary first.
The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states no one shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.
People of the Klamath Reclamation Project should protect their property property and their water.
Sheriff Chris Kaber should stand with us and protect us, along with our private property they are stealing.
