There is an old expression: If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.
In 2020, we witnessed firsthand how Oregon’s communities were woefully underprepared to provide emergency housing for our most vulnerable neighbors. Cascading crises — catalyzed by a global pandemic, devastating wildfires and a public health emergency — left thousands of Oregonians homeless. A lack of quarantine options for those in multi-generational homes or those already houseless left public officials scrambling for solutions to serve the most vulnerable Oregonians.
The Oregon legislature responded with a one-two punch. Project Turnkey offered hotel owners a chance to sell their underutilized properties, convert them into flexible short term and long term housing needs with funding subsidized by the state. Klamath County was selected for grant funding to purchase the Oregon Motel 8 and RV Park.
The program potentially benefits every person in Klamath County. Imagine the uncertainty of a natural disaster — earthquake, wildfire or other — requiring emergency shelter. Or a family member or friend struggling with substance abuse leading to temporary houselessness and the need for supportive services. Often, those coming out of a correctional facility need temporary assistance to get back on their feet, become properly employed and complete their requirements to reenter society, productively. This unique grant opportunity helps us plan and prepare together, as a community to help our neighbors.
The needs for supportive housing and related services will only continue to grow. We can either plan proactively or invite the unchecked growth of tent cities, people sleeping in cars and on the streets. Project Turnkey is an innovative way to explore a safe, clean, attractive space where we can give our neighbors needed support and a roof over their head.
This concept is widely supported by some of the basin’s most respected community leaders and organizations. Supported by the Klamath Housing Authority, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, The Klamath Tribes, Klamath Health Partnership, Cascade Health Alliance, Klamath Lake Community Action Services and others. These groups have worked diligently and collaboratively for months to bring state resources and this project to fruition.
Let us all remember that a big idea requires creative thinking, and there will likely be bumps along the way. By working together, and addressing each challenge proactively — as in the case of working directly with long-term residents of the RV park who are concerned about becoming displaced. We must keep our efforts focused on the long-term: A safe and secure facility to alleviate the potential of our neighbors ending up on the streets.
— This op-ed was signed by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Klamath County Community Corrections, Klamath County Public Health, Klamath Lake Community Action Services, Klamath Housing Authority, Klamath Health Partnership, and county commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot.