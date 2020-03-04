I would like to thank the many hundreds of volunteers who raise and allocate our United Way fund raising dollars for local health and human care program services. These 17 United Way participating agencies also have hundreds of dedicated volunteers working hard to help make our community the best place to live and work in Oregon. Thank you all.
Volunteers help people of all ages in so many ways such as mentoring youth, handing out food boxes, fitness and recreation programs, library services, community beautification projects, health and safety programs, the arts, search and rescue — the list goes on and on. A key volunteer role of all non-profits is to provide governance (board responsibilities) such as policy development, fund raising, financial oversight, community planning). Volunteers not only bring to the organization tremendous skills and time, but also objectivity and a passion to make their community the best it can be.
I want to thank every community volunteer for their service. Your gift is invaluable and very much appreciated. There are many ways to thank volunteers. One effective way is to complete a nomination entry form for the 2020 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year. It takes about 15 minutes to complete, and who among us does not appreciate an occasional pat on the back for a job well done. Nominations will be read and scored by a select group of media professionals (Lyle Ahrens, KOTI; Rob Siems, Klamath Basin Mediactive; Bob Wynne, Wynne Broadcasting; and Danielle Jester, Herald and News. The top score is 50 points and the criteria involved includes leadership, commitment, impact and achievement. Remember, everyone nominated receives an award.
Encouraging community engagement through volunteerism is a top priority of our local United Way. I want to thank our financial partners for helping make this important program possible (The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation).
So, don’t delay. The deadline to submit a nomination to the United Way is April 2 by 12 p.m. I encourage you to try and complete one before Spring break. Thank you.