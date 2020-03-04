Volunteers are believers. They’re passionate, dedicated, and get things done. To achieve anything, a person must first believe in the cause. They must feel their time and skills are appreciated and will make a real difference.
Celebrating volunteerism began with the birth of our nation and has grown into what has become the heart and soul of America. Many United States Presidents enacted programs to promote volunteerism encouraging citizens to answer the call to service. A National Volunteer Week (April 19 — 25) has been designated to reflect on the importance of volunteerism and to honor those who selflessly do so much to strengthen our communities and to help our fellow citizens.
Now is the time once again to thank our Klamath Basin volunteers, non-profit organizations, service clubs, schools and church programs for all they do every day to improve the quality of life for all of us. The 26th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year event shall be held on April 21 at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nominations for Volunteer of the Year are due by April 2.
To better understand the economic impact of volunteerism the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics does a telephone survey of 60,000 households periodically. The results of the 2019 survey will not be available until September 2020. The latest survey data compiled in the fall of 2017, published in September 2018, showed that 77.34 million adults (30.3% of the population) volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours through a non-profit organization for an estimated $167 billion in economic value. The most current data released in April 2019 by the Independent Sector valued one hour of volunteer service to be worth $25.43.
This detailed data boils down to this. Volunteers are an integral, powerful part of the America economy and our way of life. In the past 25 years of the Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year celebration, eight high school students have earned the top honor for their outstanding service to our community. Last year’s overall winner, a 14-year-old Mazama High School student, Janah Moore, donated 800 hours coordinating the Toys for Tots program in Klamath and Lake Counties. Young people are volunteering more today than ever before which can only mean our nation’s future will be in good hands.
So please, take a moment and nominate that special person or organization for their volunteer service to our communities. Nomination entry forms can be downloaded at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org and going to the volunteer section. They can also be mailed to your home or business electronically or by U.S. mail service. For more information contact the United Way at 541-882-5558 or by email at uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
Every nominee shall receive an award and be publicly recognized at the April 21 celebration.