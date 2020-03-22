Take a deep breath… okay maybe take five. No matter how old you are you can likely look back on your life or world history and see that life is tough… and it always has been. In the book Life Matters: Creating a Dynamic Balance of Work, Family, Time and Money, authors A. Roger Merrill and Rebecca R. Merrill point out that somehow when we give power to the idea that life has always and will always present challenges, life somehow becomes easier. I have a feeling that no one knows this better than our older populations.
It goes without saying that our families, friends, community, and world are experiencing a very scary and stressful time right now. By now, everyone has been impacted in some way by the novel coronavirus. Students have been sent home, employers and businesses are finding ways to accommodate the need for social distancing, non-profits are having to cancel major fundraising events, and the grocery stores are strained to provide food and goods to their customers.
As a mom with a preschooler and a toddler, I’m finding myself wondering “How can I continue to support the community through Blue Zones Project® and be fully present as a parent at the same time?” I’m probably not the only one grappling with uncertainty and trying to find balance in an ever-changing landscape. Blue Zones Project focuses on the Power 9®– areas of our daily lives that have a direct impact on our longevity, things like staying connected, having the right outlook, eating wisely, and moving naturally. With that, I offer up a few tips to help you and your family keep your sanity and regain a sense of balance in your life.
1. Make your bed every morning. It sounds silly, but it’s so easy, and it’s proven to help boost your mood. It’s one of the first things you can do every morning to get started on the right foot.
2. Listen to upbeat music. This too is proven to make you happier. Play music you enjoy, that reminds you of happy experiences. If you’re struggling to find a playlist, join Spotify, Pandora, or another streaming service and simply type “upbeat music” to find something that suits you.
3. Go for a walk. Being outside is a great way to clear your mind, de-stress, and soak up some Vitamin D. Even if just for five minutes, try to get outside and be present in the moment – try to take in the beauty of nature, the daffodils and tulips coming up, the sound of your feet on the ground, anything to keep you in the moment, rather than focusing on the future or past.
4. Practice your faith or meditate. Taking time to pray or meditate can be especially important right now. If you are affiliated with a church, many local churches now are live-streaming their services, so even though you might not be able to gather for a live service, Pastors and church leaders in our area are working to keep their church families connected.
5. Call a loved one or video chat. Connecting with people is critically important in helping us feel less-isolated. When you speak with someone on the phone you’re inherently giving them more attention and vice versa. As we’ve all heard time and again, we gain so much in our relationships when we speak, rather than text.
6. Eat more veggies and try to avoid processed food. We are Blue Zones Project after all, so how could I not put a plug in for healthy eating? Do what you can to fill your kitchen with whole foods — fruits, vegetables, beans, and grains. Many studies have shown how important it is to our overall well-being to eat well. If the stores are low on supply of fresh produce, look to the freezer and canned good aisles. Do what you can to eat well as a way to battle stress and boost your immune system.
Community health and well-being is our number one priority. Together, we will get through this difficult time together and be stronger in our shared experience. If you’re looking for other opportunities to improve your overall well-being, the Blue Zones® website has a wealth of articles and recipes; visit www.BlueZones.com for additional resources.