Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Reducing our consumption includes renting the things we need instead of buying them. Whether you have a one-time project to complete, or don’t have the space to store the tools you need, you can benefit yourself and the environment by renting tools at the Klamath Tool Library.
Did you know that the average power tool is used for only about half an hour in its lifetime? Making new products takes a massive amount of energy and resources, from petroleum products to wood, rubber, metals, minerals, and more. What a waste of resources to produce something that is used so infrequently. But when we share such products through rental, we can cut down on the resources used and the waste created. Renting is one type of business that completely encompasses the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Fittingly, it is known as the original green industry.
In 2018, Sustainable Klamath founded the Tool Library, which operates to this day at 1221 Main Street, next to Rodeo’s Pizzeria. The Tool Library loans out all types of tools and equipment to members and provides how-to classes on a variety of topics. With over 1,400 tools in stock, like a 4” table saw, post-hole diggers, MIG welders, a carpet shampooer, multiple varieties of sanders, ladders, hand tools, and more, the Tool Library can assist you in finding and renting the appropriate tool for your job without the cost of ownership. More than 120 members currently participate in the Tool Library and membership is only a suggested donation of $15 per year, or you can get a discounted membership with the Tool Library if you become a member of Sustainable Klamath. The Tool Library is run by a dedicated group of volunteers/members and it is open Thursdays from 5–7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Not only can you rent tools from the Tool Library, but you can also donate them. Sustainable Klamath is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, meaning that your donation may be tax deductible.
So, if you’re ready to free up some space in your home or garage, you might consider donating your gently used tools. You can find out which tools are needed in the inventory on the wish list page of the Tool Library’s website: klamathtoollibrary.org.
For more information on the Tool Library and other sustainability topics, or to become a member, volunteer, or donate, please visit: SustainableKlamath.org.
— Alissa Oliverson is chair of Sustainable Klamath’s Solid Waste Action Committee.