Recycling is a complicated industry, but it doesn’t have to be impossible to understand how to do it in your home. Here in the Basin, we can use Waste Management’s infographic and a few tips to keep us on track.
It doesn’t feel good to throw away plastic packaging, like sour cream or yogurt tubs and take-out containers, but in our current recycling reality it’s the right thing to do. When you place inappropriate matter in your recycle bin it becomes a sorting hassle that could cause damage to expensive machinery and even jeopardize the lives of workers on the sorting line.
It’s important to recycle right. So, check out Waste Management’s handy infographic and the following tips to help you remember what goes in your recycle bin and what stays out.
To dispose of your living Christmas tree:
1. Compost it
2. Check out DIY options for using it in craft and garden projects
3. Chop it up into 3ft x 3ft pieces and put it with your Waste Management trash bin (or on the curb)
4. Take it to the landfill
Bottle Drop vs glass recycling
Remember that all glass bottles with the 10-cent redemption label go to Bottle Drop. Other glass, like wine bottles and pickle jars go to the landfill or Waste Management. Remove the caps and lids and put them in the trash.
Old bikes and mattresses
Klamath Works has recycling programs for bicycles and mattresses.
You can contact Klamath Works at (541) 887-8495.
Rinse recyclables
Recyclable plastic items have a mouth smaller than the base of the container, like milk jugs and laundry detergent bottles. These items should be rinsed/soaked. You don’t have to scrub them squeaky clean, but they should be clean enough so they don’t contaminate other recyclables, like paper. If you have an extra moment, remove the label from metal cans, too.
No bags
Place clean, dry recyclables directly in your recycle bin. Plastic bags complicate and pollute the recycling process. Leave recyclables loose.
No frozen food boxes
They might look like recyclable cardboard, but frozen food boxes are coated in wax or plastic and sometimes contain non-recyclable “cooking surface” materials. Leave frozen food boxes out of your recycling and put them in the trash.
Knowing what to put in the trash and what to recycle can be a complicated thing. And we’re in for even more changes as Oregon enacts our Recycling Modernization Act (SB 582 passed,
signed 2021; effective January 2022). But if we stay focused and flexible, we’ll seize a great opportunity to make changes that we can build on as we continue to learn how to live sustainably. When you’ve already done your best to reduce and reuse, do your best to recycle right.
For a list of alternative drop-off locations for other recyclable materials and more information about supporting sustainability in the Basin, to volunteer or donate, please visit www.SustainableKlamath.org.
— Alissa Oliverson is chair of Sustainable Klamath’s Solid Waste Action Committee.