Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but few if any groups hosted celebrations due to the Covid-19 outbreak. And though we are still finding our way through this pandemic, we have come at least far enough to begin following a measured roadmap back to “normal.”
Keeping in mind the new safety measures that will help to protect us from Covid-19, this year, in honor of the 51st anniversary of Earth Day (themed “Restore Our Earth”) Sustainable Klamath and the Mills Neighborhood Association are hosting a spring-cleaning block party. We will respect social distancing, hand sanitizer will be available, and we ask that all attendees wear a mask.
At 601 East Main Street we will be collecting glass and household batteries for recycling. Klamath Works, a local organization focused on improving the social and economic quality of life in the Klamath Basin will be on-site collecting mattresses for their recycling and upcycling programs. On any other day of the year, Klamath Works and/or the Landfill will accept mattresses for a small fee, but during this year’s Earth Day event, mattress collection will be free of charge. Also at this location, we will have tables where you can find helpful information on recycling and other local programs, like the Tool Library. There will be games and activities for children and adults – including a table hosted by Spoken Word, a local poetry group who will be constructing a community poem and sharing information about their upcoming Anthology. There will also be a raffle for numerous gift certificates and items donated by local businesses.
At the corner of Richmond Street and Orchard Avenue we will have the Mills Community Garden open for tours. We will be raffling off a free garden plot, and all are welcome to plant a sunflower seed that will live in our greenhouse until it is ready for you to return and transplant your sprout. Also at this location, we will have a collection site for scrap metal. Please be sure to remove the compressor from appliances like refrigerators and AC units and remove all food from refrigerators before dropping them off.
Sustainable Klamath and the Mills Neighborhood Association would like to thank the local businesses that have generously donated to our event and our raffle thus far: A Music Store on Main Street, The Daily Bagel, Oregon Tech, Steve’s Place Pawn & Loan, College of Cosmetology, Rodeo’s Pizza, Noa Noa Sports Bar, Thai Orchid, The Dancing Gypsy, Terra Veg, A Leap of Taste, El Palacio, Next of Kiln, Taqueria Jalisciense, Deli Station, Keepers Corner, and Blooming Sol.
Be on the lookout for our flyer about this event and be sure to share this information with your friends and family. By working together, we can have some fun after a challenging year, give our community a beautiful spring-cleaning face lift, and #RestoreOurEarth for Earth Day. If you need more information about this event, would like to volunteer or donate, or want to learn more about sustainability in the Basin, please visit www.SustainableKlamath.org.
— Alissa Oliverson is the chair of the Solid Waste Action Committee, part of Sustainable Klamath.