This has been a very tough year and just when we thought that COVID-19 was in the rearview mirror, the delta variant has caused rapidly increasing numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Oregon.
These numbers are unprecedented and to a level that the National Guard has been deployed in both Bend and Medford to provide assistance. Medical and ICU beds are nearing full capacity. Ventilators are becoming limited. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists are exhausted and in short supply.
Here are some ways we can survive COVID-19:
1. Get vaccinated. The simple truth is the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The Pfizer vaccine is now FDA approved for individuals 16 and older; full approval of the Moderna vaccine is soon to follow.
2. There is evidence of waning immunity for acute infection with the vaccines, but they are still very effective at preventing hospitalization and death. And when a booster becomes available, get it. This will help prevent acute infection and lower the spread of the virus.
Boosters are slated to be available starting September 20. The same order of priority will be similar as earlier in the year with older, sicker individuals and frontline workers to be the first to get it.
You can get the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple places around Klamath, your provider’s office, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, in addition to the Sky Lakes Vaccine Clinic, 1-833-606-4370.
3. If you are sick stay home and get tested. The Delta variant is very sneaky and, in many people, feels just like a cold with headache, sore throat, and nasal congestion. The smoke in our area is not helping. There are multiple ways and places to get tested, and your provider’s office can provide details. Meanwhile even if you test negative your symptoms should still be improving and not have a fever for 24 hours before returning to work or school.
4. If you are newly diagnosed with COVID-19 or have had a close exposure, consider the medication Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody that helps prevent the virus from attacking your lung cells. It must be given early in the disease process to be effective. It has been shown effective in preventing serious disease and hospitalization. Please contact your provider for further information and instructions how to obtain it.
5. Wear a mask indoors when in public. Masks are not perfect and there are differences in effectiveness between the types of masks with the N95 being the most effective and homemade cloth masks the least. Something covering both the nose and the mouth is better than nothing. The Delta variant is 1,000 times more concentrated in the nares than the original strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That is why it is has become as infectious as chicken pox.
6. When in public physically distance when possible. We have been doing this long enough that we do not need marks on the floor to tell us where to stand when in a store. Just be courteous and give everyone six feet of space.
COVID-19 will not be going away quickly, but these surges we are experiencing will lessen in length and severity as more people get vaccinated or get the infection and immunity increases in our community. The problem with just letting natural infection provide the immunity is it is hard to tell who will end up with severe infection.
Though less likely in the younger people, in the last two weeks there have been several people in their 30 and 40s who have been intubated at Sky Lakes along with one person 23 years old. They were all unvaccinated and their hospitalizations would likely have been prevented if they have had the vaccine.
I know these are sacrifices, but lives are hanging in balance. Please keep trying.
— Grant Niskanen, M.D., Klamath Falls