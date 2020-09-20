The national Diabetes Prevention Program is an innovative effort to prevent type 2 diabetes in communities like ours across the United States. It can change your life. And it works.
Studies show people who complete the 12-month program and lose an average of 5% of their starting weight will lower their risk of type 2 diabetes by nearly 60%. People older than 60 can reduce their risk by more than 70%. This is better than any medication has been shown to do.
Why is preventing type 2 diabetes is important? Having type 2 diabetes can lead to amputations, kidney problems, blindness; it increases your risk of heart attacks, strokes, and puts you more at risk for experiencing severe illness from COVID-19.
Sky Lakes Wellness Center will start the next Diabetes Prevention Program classes, both in-person and virtual, on October 5. The Diabetes Prevention Program is currently covered by grant funding and is being offered at no cost to participants who commit to the 12-month program.
The Diabetes Prevention Program provides participants with the support of a trained lifestyle wellness coach. This coach works with you through the entire 12-month program to support and encourage you as you make the changes to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.
Average weight loss that is maintained throughout the program is 10-15 pounds. This is enough to significantly lower your chances of developing type 2 diabetes.
The Diabetes Prevention Program has been offered at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center since 2017. Over the last six months, the team at the Wellness Center has worked diligently to adjust how we continue to offer this program and others to adhere to current COVID-19 recommendations for safety.
Currently, that means limiting the in-person class size and offering a virtual option for classes, in addition to other safeguards such as requiring masks, screening participants who come in for classes or visits, and frequently cleaning public areas.
To qualify for DPP, you must be at high risk for type 2 diabetes or have been diagnosed with prediabetes.
If you have type 2 or type 1 diabetes, you unfortunately do not qualify for this program. However, the Sky Lakes Wellness Center offers a separate year-long Lifestyle Change Program to support your unique needs.
To learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program or to sign up, call the Sky Lakes Wellness Center, 541-880-2770, or email preventdiabetes@skylakes.org.