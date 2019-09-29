The Klamath County Museum’s “Night at the Cemetery” program is coming to the Old Merrill Cemetery Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5. The living history presentations will feature pioneers who launched our agricultural heritage in the 1800s. This event is a great chance to learn, and to connect with our history. It is an important occasion to reflect on our present and future as well.
Farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Project are part of an incredible success story called American agriculture. We feed the nation and the world. It is the economic foundation of our local communities which grew and thrived as they delivered this benefit. Agriculture generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity for this region: we produce crops, buy goods and services, and employ people who spend their income at local businesses along with us.
Veterans, immigrants
Our cultural traditions include the legacy of veteran homesteaders who built a community in Tulelake, the Czech immigrants who settled Malin, and the lives of diverse people who settled the area from Klamath Falls to Midland to Newell. Nothing makes me more proud than watching our next generations grow, show at the fair, involve themselves in our communities in their own ways, and participate in the shared experiences that make this area special.
We must acknowledge, and address the reality, that decisions that affect our lives and communities are made in far-away urban environments. Unfortunately, many well-fed urban residents have lost touch with the land and their ancestors who lived on the farm. It is frustrating that so many people believe food comes from the grocery store. One of our biggest challenges is to re-establish an appreciation of realities about natural resources and agriculture with those who do not know where their food, and they, came from.
Remembering the past
And we ourselves cannot lose touch with where we came from, either. The Old Merrill Cemetery is the last resting place for hard-working visionaries that who came before us. Dan Van Brimmer, J. Frank Adams, Alma Kuehne, Alice Coppock, Stephen Stukel, and others developed and stewarded land and water for beneficial purposes, an objective deliberately nurtured and advanced by the federal reclamation project we know today. Night at the Cemetery involves local actors playing these characters for your education and enjoyment. Their tradition is our tradition, to be forgotten only at our peril.
I hope you can join me and my family at Night at the Cemetery as we listen to the past, reflect on the present, and anticipate the future.
The event benefits the Klamath County Museum, Merrill Lions Club flagpole fund and other local charities. More information is available from the Museum or Klamath Water Users Association.