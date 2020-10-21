If you’re old enough to remember, polio (paralytic poliomyelitis) — a terrible, crippling disease — gained national and worldwide attention in the early 1950s. Polio affects the nervous system of those who are infected. It’s very contagious and spreads easily through person-to-person contact resulting from coughing, sneezing, and poor hygiene. The disease has no cure.
In 1952, polio affected 58,000 U.S. children who experienced weakness in the arms, legs or both. In some cases, the weakness affected infected people’s ability to breathe, forcing them to live in “iron lungs” to help with respiration. That same year, 300,000 children worldwide were inflicted with polio.
With the discovery by Dr. Jonas Salk in 1955 of an inactivated polio vaccine, followed by the development of an oral vaccine by Dr. Albert Sabin in 1961, the spread of polio in the industrialized world was slowly contained. For hundreds of countries in the rest of the world, polio remained a threat, especially to children under the age of five.
In 1979, Rotary International, with its local Rotary clubs and members, embarked on a multiyear campaign to immunize 6 million children in the Philippines. This campaign proved amazingly successful in just a few years. By 1985, Rotary launched the Polio Plus program, which was the first and largest internationally coordinated private sector support of a public health initiative.
Seeing the success of the Philippine immunization program, Rotary and the World Health Assembly initiated the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) to expand immunization and eradicate this crippling disease from the planet. In 1988 — the year GPEI was launched — there were over 350,000 annual cases of polio in 125 countries worldwide. Since 2000, the Rotary led GPEI has administered 10 billion doses of vaccine to 3 billion children. This massive effort has been estimated to avert 13 million cases of polio, saving hundreds of billions of dollars in medical expenses and lost productivity.
The spread of wild polio is now confined to only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This war-torn and remote region is very difficult to access, made more so by internal strife. Africa is now free of wild polio virus, but a few vaccine derived cases remain. A one-in-a-million infection rate remains there, though the viral strain is a weakened one.
The novel coronavirus recently increased the difficulty for health workers to access all areas of the African continent. However, the same global monitoring infrastructure for polio detection is being used to detect coronavirus. In Africa alone, this amounts to 36,000 Rotarians monitoring polio and coronavirus.
Today, the GPEI and Rotary’s 35,000 clubs and 1.2 million members, have been joined by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to eliminate polio and its devastating paralysis, and relegate the disease to the history books. Unfortunately, these last remaining cases of polio may prove to be the most difficult to eradicate, and this effort will be expensive.
Rotarians in Klamath County and around the world recognize that polio is a terrible disease. So does Bill Gates, who once said, “You know, we’re going to get to the end of this and Rotary will be the reason that will happen.” If you would like to join in this globally important endeavor, you can donate at endpolio.org or mail a check to Rotary Foundation-Polio Plus care of Klamath County Rotary, P.O. Box 492, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601.
Chris Moudry of Merrill is President of the Klamath County Rotary Club.