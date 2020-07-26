Every year, the Klamath County Fair provides a forum for two local organizations to highlight some of the most important people in our community: the young entrepreneurs who make up our local 4-H clubs. The annual 4-H Livestock Auction is a partnership of Klamath County 4-H and the Klamath County Rotary Club.
This has been a very trying year for everyone, including the young 4-H/FFA kids who have raised, fed, cared for and loved their animals for much of this year, without a clear sale process in sight.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s auction will be a combination of live, on-site bidding (with safe-distancing) and online bidding. These are strange times and the 4-H and FFA participants are lucky that they live in Klamath County where they have such great support. This sale will happen with great help from the county commissioners, the fair board and their employees, OSU Extension Service, Stan Deupree Auctioneers and Rotary. The size of the events center provides a large venue that can accommodate 250 people viewing the auction with social distancing.
There is great concern that we will be short of buyers this year, and many of us are worried some kids may not even cover the costs to raise their animals. This is where you can step up, using one of four ways to financially support our youth, depending on your level of commitment.
You can participate at the live auction, starting at 11 a.m. August 2 at the events center. Please preregister by July 30, by calling AMCOM Tax and Accounting Inc at (541)884-1755 to get an early start for the auction. Or just register in person starting at 10 a.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Auction attendance will require contact tracing information and face masks be worn in the events center, by order of the health department.
A second option is to participate in the online auction through Stan Deupree Auctioneers web portal. Preregister online at deupreeauctioneersonline.com to get an online registration number and provide financial information. Once registered, you will be able to bid online as the auction begins.
A third option allows you to donate money for the Klamath County sales committee to pool with other donors to make sure all animals are purchased. You will not receive any meat or other tangible benefits other than your help in support of a great local youth program. If you are interested in this option, please call Jan Walker at 541-281-4165 or email at Kcsc44HFFA@aol.com.
Finally, there is an option for you to make a commitment to purchase either a half or whole animal for the purpose of retaining the meat. The community buyer will match up parties who want to participate in this program to purchase animals, but you don’t have to be present. For the community buyers program, please contact (541) 884-1755 by July 30 to register and provide payment information. You will also need to place your order regarding what type and how much meat you are requesting by contacting Traci Reed at 541-314-3300 or traci.reed@oregonstate.edu.
Some things have not changed. This year’s livestock auction is the reward for months of hard work, perseverance and dedication by some of our finest young entrepreneurs.
Bring a few of your friends and join in the excitement of bidding on an animal at this year’s auction, or online. Participating in this year’s auction is a great way to show your support for our local community. Even if you’re not a meat eater, the first two sales options have a donation option where you can still purchase an animal and donate it back to a worthy cause, such as the food bank, Rotary First Harvest, or the Gospel Mission.
Whatever option you choose, you will be supporting the growth of community-minded young people who may someday return the favor to our community.
— Chris Moudry is president of Klamath County Rotary Club and “Bull of the Woods” for this year’s Livestock Auction. Traci Reed is the Klamath County 4-H Program Coordinator, working out of the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center.