Oregon Tech has a long history of “shared governance,” in which our faculty, staff, and students collaborate with the administration to determine the policies and rules that govern how the institution runs.
The official body through which our faculty participates in shared governance is called the faculty senate, and I am its president. The faculty senate has a long history at Oregon Tech, and is distinct from the recently-formed Oregon Tech chapter of the American Association of University Professors (OT-AAUP), which is currently working to negotiate a union contract for our faculty.
While OT-AAUP protects workers’ rights and negotiates for a fair contract, the faculty senate is primarily focused on making sure Oregon Tech succeeds as an institution in its official mission “to foster student and graduate success.” The senate’s recent decision to hold a vote of no confidence in President Naganathan’s leadership was based on our faculty’s concerns that the president’s actions are threatening this mission.
To be clear, then, the strike authorization vote recently held by OT-AAUP is separate from the no confidence vote held by the faculty senate. However, they are related in one way: both are motivated by our faculty’s alarm that the administration is not putting Oregon Tech students first.
92% of Oregon Tech faculty members voted on the question of their confidence in President Naganathan. Of those who voted, 92% did not have confidence in his leadership. Why? Two of the main causes are 1) his disregard for shared governance and 2) his questionable management of Oregon Tech’s resources.
Dr. Naganathan’s disregard for shared governance as it has historically been practiced at Oregon Tech has damaged faculty welfare as well as the student experience. Faculty representatives have repeatedly asked the administration for financial information that other Oregon universities are willing to make publicly available, but they have been denied access. So the faculty are left to wonder why (as just one example) the president’s office’s spending increased 70% from 2017 to 2020, while budget increases to student success and the university’s two colleges were less than 20% during that same period.
Perhaps most notably, the president’s recent decision to move his office suite to the new Center for Excellence in Engineering & Technology Building without consultation with the facilities planning commission, which is a body representing many of Oregon Tech’s various stakeholders, including faculty and students. That shows his disdain for shared governance.
This new 1,800-square-foot office suite was originally meant to be student lab space, which has now been moved to a smaller space elsewhere in the building and merged with another proposed student lab. This office move comes only a few years after President Naganathan undertook significant renovations to his existing office suite in Snell Hall.
Dr. Naganathan has also shown questionable judgment in his allocation and use of university resources. For example, state support for Oregon Tech increased by $1.29 million between 2018 and 2019 and again by $1.37 million from 2019 to 2020.
Our revenue increased by $3.81 million between 2018 and 2019, and by $4.94 million from 2019 to 2020. Yet, for the entirety of Dr. Naganathan’s time at Oregon Tech, the administration’s commitment to recruiting and retaining quality faculty has been so lackluster that faculty in many programs have to teach mandatory overload — sometimes up to seven or eight classes per term — simply so our students can graduate on time. The students themselves have seen repeated tuition increases over the last three years (15.5% total, with another 4.9% just approved for next year), and rightfully question what they are paying more for. The university certainly isn’t investing the money in their success.
The goal of a vote of no confidence is to send an emergency message. We, the faculty, are very concerned about the direction Oregon Tech is taking under Dr. Naganathan’s leadership. This concern has been consistently ignored by the administration. At this time, we think a change in leadership is the best way to get Oregon Tech back on course.
This is why I am calling on our Board of Trustees to remove Dr. Naganathan as president of Oregon Tech. It is because of a lack of progress on matters of principle and practice, and because an overwhelming majority of Oregon Tech’s faculty believe that it is the best way for our university to move forward.
Ultimately, our loyalties are with our students, who choose Oregon Tech so they can receive a great education from our dedicated faculty, an education that will prime them for brilliant careers and personal fulfillment. If Oregon Tech maintains its current trajectory, we will no longer be able to give them the quality education they expect and deserve.
— Don McDonnell is faculty senate president at Oregon Tech.